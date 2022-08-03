Open Menu

Gatsby picks up Palm Beach Gardens mixed-use dev site for $17.5M

Miami-based firm will continue with previously approved plans for 200K sf office/retail project

Miami /
Aug.August 03, 2022 09:45 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gatsby FL president Babak Ebrahimzadeh and a rendering of 11200 RCA Center Drive in Palm Beach Gardens (LinkedIn/Babak Ebrahimzadeh, Gatsby FL, Getty Images)

Gatsby FL president Babak Ebrahimzadeh and a rendering of 11200 RCA Center Drive in Palm Beach Gardens (LinkedIn/Babak Ebrahimzadeh, Gatsby FL, Getty Images)

The Florida arm of Gatsby Enterprises is taking over a proposed office and retail project in Palm Beach Gardens after paying $17.5 million for a development site.

Miami-based Gatsby FL, an affiliate of the New York-based real estate investment firm, bought a 7-acre site at 11200 RCA Center Drive from an entity managed by Palm Beach Gardens-based developer Daniel Catalfumo, records show.

Gatsby intends to move forward with Catalfumo’s city approved plan to build PGA Tower, a 200-square-foot Class A mixed-use building, according to a press release.

Chris Smith with CBRE and Darryl Kaplan with Darryl R. Kaplan Company represented the buyer. Smith is also leading a CBRE team that will handle leasing at PGA Tower, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, the release states. The project has not yet broken ground.

Catalfumo’s entity paid $5 million for the vacant lot in 2019. Two years later, the Palm Beach Gardens City Council approved PGA Tower, along with a separate 396-unit apartment building to be developed by The Richman Group on land acquired from Catalfumo next to the office and retail project, according to published reports. The two projects are part of master-planned development known as PGA Station.

Rising eight stories, PGA Tower will be mostly office space with 7,000 square feet of restaurants, retail and a fitness center for tenants, the release states. The building will also have an attached parking garage with 1,000 spaces.

In the past few years, Gatsby, led by principal Nader Shalom, and its partner Master Mind, led by Babak Ebrahimzadeh, have targeted trophy office assets in the South Florida market. Ebrahimzadeh is also Gatsby FL’s president, the release states.

In 2019, the joint venture paid $125.5 million for 800 Brickell, a Class A office tower in Miami’s Brickell Financial District. A year later, Gatsby and Master Mind acquired DiVosta Towers, a two-building complex, each with 11 stories of office space in Palm Beach Gardens. The partnership paid $80 million for DiVosta Towers.

Palm Beach County’s office market is booming from the influx of out-of-state hedge funds and financial services companies. The county’s overall office vacancy rate dropped to 12.6 percent in the second quarter, compared to 16.1 percent during the same period of last year, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Overall asking rents rose by 4.5 percent, year-over-year, to $42.67 a square foot.

Class A space in Palm Beach Gardens is doing exceptionally well, with asking rents jumping to $49.79 in the second quarter, compared to $40.35 during the same period of last year, according to Cushman & Wakefield.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dev sitesmixed-useofficespalm beach countypalm beach gardensretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of Megacenter Palmetto at 8600 Northwest South River Drive in Medley (top left), 401 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach (top right), and Pelican Bays office/warehouse complex at 4990 Southwest 52nd Street in Davie (bottom) (Getty Images, LoopNet, Extra Space Storage)
    Industrial rents keep climbing, as vacancies drop in South Florida
    Industrial rents keep climbing, as vacancies drop in South Florida
    Jennifer Hyland, John Hackett and Pamela Liebman with the new office at 2000 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach (Corcoran, Getty)
    Corcoran opens Palm Beach Gardens office
    Corcoran opens Palm Beach Gardens office
    Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners managing partners Andrew Dance and Adam Demark, and renderings of the two buildings at 300 Banyan Boulevard and 111 Olive Avenue (Brand Atlantic Real Estate, Getty)
    JV scores $87M construction loan for West Palm Beach office projects
    JV scores $87M construction loan for West Palm Beach office projects
    Ken Griffin with 830 Brickell (Getty, OKO Group and Cain International)
    Ken Griffin’s Citadel leases at 830 Brickell office tower in Miami
    Ken Griffin’s Citadel leases at 830 Brickell office tower in Miami
    Peters + Hyland's Jennifer Hyland and Illustrated Properties' Vince Marotta with 14958 Palmwood Road (Peters + Hyland Group, LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Developers Robert and Myron Miller buy flipped waterfront Palm Beach Gardens mansion
    Developers Robert and Myron Miller buy flipped waterfront Palm Beach Gardens mansion
    Keiser University CEO Arthur Keiser in front of 1900 West Commercial Boulevard and 1500 Northwest 49th Street in Fort Lauderdale (Keiser University, Keenan Development Group, Getty Images)
    Keiser University sells pair of Fort Lauderdale office properties for $58M
    Keiser University sells pair of Fort Lauderdale office properties for $58M
    From left: MHCommercial Real Estate Fund II's Jordan Paul, Dung Lam and Neil Merin along with the Yamato Office Center in Boca Raton and the Bridge Point Powerline Road in Pompano Beach (NAI Global, LoopNet, Getty Images)
    Lease roundup: FirstService leases in Boca, PlantLab in Pompano Beach
    Lease roundup: FirstService leases in Boca, PlantLab in Pompano Beach
    From left: Jorge Mas, Swire’s Kieran Bowers, David Beckham, and Stephen Ross
    Beckham’s soccer stadium; Swire, Ross’ Brickell City Centre tower rezonings get preliminary commission OK
    Beckham’s soccer stadium; Swire, Ross’ Brickell City Centre tower rezonings get preliminary commission OK
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.