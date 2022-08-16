Open Menu

Christian Slater sells Coconut Grove home after three-way bidding war

“Heathers” and “Mr. Robot” actor sold house for 10% above asking

Miami /
Aug.August 16, 2022 05:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Christian Slater with 3618 Saint Gaudens Road (Getty Images, 1oak Studios)

Christian Slater sold his Coconut Grove home for 10 percent above its asking price following a bidding war, The Real Deal has learned.

The 80’s heartthrob and “Heathers” actor sold the 3,293-square-foot home at 3618 Saint Gaudens Road to Mafer CG LLC for $4.3 million, Compass broker Liz Hogan confirmed.

The buying entity is a Florida company managed by Veronica Silva, Rocio Delgado, Armando Lema and Maria Friedman, all tied to a Deerfield Beach address. Hogan confirmed the buyers are local end-users.

Hogan and Charles Celesia, also of Compass, represented the seller. Jeannette Behrens of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty brought the buyer.

Records show Slater bought the house in 2013 for $2.2 million. The 0.3-acre lot includes a main house and a guest house, with a total of four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Slater updated the kitchen, master bathroom, and guest house, according to Hogan.

Slater had the property on the market for just three days, and Hogan said more than 60 prospective buyers toured the house during that time. Hogan anticipated the bidding war, she said, despite the slow summer and general mellowing of the market. In the end, three buyers duked it out for the celebrity-owned Spanish-style villa.

“We were able to leverage his name to get more eyes on the property,” Hogan said, “That definitely helped drive the price.”

According to Hogan, Slater wanted a quick sale because he had to relocate to New York and Los Angeles for work.

While the Coconut Grove residential market has cooled, Hogan said it has still maintained strong pricing and interest from buyers.

The Miami neighborhood was home to more than a few noteworthy sales in the pandemic market frenzy. Related Group’s billionaire founder and CEO Jorge Pérez sold his Coconut Grove estate for $33 million in September, and donated the proceeds from the sale to the Miami Foundation. Also in September, Heath Freeman, the head of Alden Global Capital, paid $19 million for a waterfront mansion in Coconut Grove. And a waterfront spec home in Coconut Grove sold for $65 million last July, setting a new price record for Miami-Dade County.




