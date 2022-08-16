Condo sale prices in Miami-Dade continue to hold steady.

In the second week of August, sale prices ranged from $1.8 million to $7.2 million, compared to $1.7 million to $12.5 million the previous week.

Dollar volume fell slightly, to $100 million last week, from $111 million the prior week. The average sale price last week of $670,000 was close to the $666,000 average a week earlier.

The sale of unit 901 at the Edition Residences 2901 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach held the top spot last week with a $7.2 million sale price. Marlene Goldman with Beachfront Realty represented the sellers, and Roland Ortiz with One Sotheby’s International Realty was the buyer’s agent.

The sale was a flip: In June, the seller bought the unit for $6.3 million, and was also represented by Goldman.

A $6.3 million sale at Murano at Portofino, also in Miami Beach, snagged the second highest sale price last week. Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman had the listing for unit 301 at 1000 South Pointe Drive. Denise Gomm Santos with Compass Florida represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from August 7th to August 13th:



Most expensive

Edition Residences, 2901 Collins Avenue, unit 901 | 3 days on the market | $7.2M | $2,612 psf | Listing agent: Marlene Goldman with Beachfront Realty | Buyer’s agent: Roland Ortiz with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Least expensive

Trump Royale, 18201 Collins Avenue, unit 3809 | 108 days on the market | $1.8M | $1,031 psf | Listing

agent: Yanina Velez with Grand Realty of America | Buyer’s agent: Milana Nosikovsky with Exclusively Baronoff Realty

Most days on market

The Bond, 1080 Brickell Avenue, unit 3500-3501 | 303 days on the market | $1.9M | $700 psf | Listing agent: Lida Juliao with Cervera Real Estate | Buyer’s agent: Robert Himelfarb with Global Luxury Realty

Fewest days on market

Ocean Club, 711 Crandon Boulevard, unit 202 | 1 day on the market | $2.6M | $1,260 psf | Listing

agent: Geysa Guarconi with KB Realty | Buyer’s agent: Geysa Guarconi with KB Realty