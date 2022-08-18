Open Menu

Arno De Vos leaves Douglas Elliman for Cervera

De Vos had a sales volume of $30M last year

Miami /
Aug.August 18, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Arno De Vos ( Arno De Vos, Getty)

UPDATED, Aug. 18, 2 :40 p.m.: Douglas Elliman agent Arno De Vos left the brokerage to join the ranks at Cervera Real Estate.

Ranked in the top 5 percent of Elliman brokers nationally, De Vos closed just shy of $30 million in sales last year. De Vos specializes in new sales development, which will continue to be his focus at Cervera. While at Elliman, he worked on sales for the Residences at the Mandarin Oriental in Boca Raton and the Four Seasons Residences in Fort Lauderdale.

De Vos said he had been with Elliman for four years. The firm did not respond to a request for comment on his departure.

According to De Vos, he was not looking to change brokerages, and the switch came about “organically” after a chance encounter with Cervera leadership.

“We clicked, and it just felt like a really good fit,” he said.

De Vos runs a YouTube channel called “De Vos Presents” and has an Instagram following of 32,600. He will begin a new video project at Cervera dubbed “Miami Real Estate Headlines with Arno De Vos.”

“It wasn’t so much the driver, but it was a fantastic bonus,” De Vos said of “Headlines.” “They recognize the power of video.”

His vision for the series includes big picture real estate stories that educate a regional, national and international audience on the history of Miami.

Cervera’s origin as a local Miami brokerage was also a draw for De Vos. Cervera was founded in 1969, and according to De Vos it has worked with more than 80 developers over the years.

De Vos is not the only agent making a move to a new brokerage this summer. Karl Fong Yee, the ex-director of the Riley Smith Group, moved to the Keyes Company to launch a new team in July.

One-time TLC star Techrin Hijazi, formerly with Brown Harris Stevens, also started her own brokerage in June.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the year Cervera was founded.




    Tags
    brokeragescervera real estatedouglas ellimanmovers and shakers

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.