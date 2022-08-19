The founder of Luxuri International Real Estate bought a waterfront home in Miami Beach for $10.2 million in an off-market deal.

Records show Robin and Baruch Jacobs sold the house at 3605 Flamingo Drive to an LLC of the same name, managed by Miami-based Luxuri’s founder Jonathan Campau. Records show Campau took out a loan of $8.3 million from 1108 Washington Street, a Florida LLC that he also manages.

Robin Jacobs is a board member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, and served as chairman from 2019 to 2021. Baruch Jacobs is a plastic surgeon in Miami Beach.

Sharon Beck, a broker with Luxuri, represented both sides of the deal.

Records show the Jacobs bought the house, which was built in 1937, for $1.2 million in 1999. The sellers were Meir and Nili Jungreis, Beck’s parents. Beck lived in the house for more than 15 years as a child, and kept in touch with Robin Jacobs over the years, she said. According to Beck, the Jacobs are now empty nesters, and were thinking about downsizing, and Campau was looking to invest in waterfront property.

“It was just good timing,” she said.

The 5,194-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on a half-acre lot with 101 feet of waterfront, according to records. Beck said the Jacobs updated the kitchen and master wing in recent years, and Campau plans to extensively renovate the home.

Campau started Luxuri in 2017 as a high-end rental service connecting clients with properties, yachts, cars, and private chefs in Miami and Aspen. When the pandemic brought a boom in Miami’s luxury real estate market, Luxuri established its brokerage division. According to Campau, the brokerage closed $110 million in sales in the last 12 months.

For Beck, this deal marked her third off-market sale of a waterfront property of over $10 million in the last year. She said it’s a reflection of the strength of Miami Beach’s waterfront market.

“Anything Mid-Beach on the water, demand has not slowed down at all,” she said.

For further proof, look to music executive Austin Rosen’s $12.5 million purchase last month of the waterfront house next door to his waterfront house on Pine Tree Drive Circle. Blockbuster heir Scott Huizenga dropped $7.5 million for a waterfront property, also on Pine Tree Drive, last month. And Sabal Development sold a waterfront spec house on Miami Beach’s Hibiscus Island for $16 million, also in July.