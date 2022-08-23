Open Menu

Asia on Brickell Key tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.3M to $4.2M

Miami /
Aug.August 23, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Asia Brickell Key (Getty Images, Google Maps/Ed Florez)

A photo illustration of Asia Brickell Key (Getty Images, Google Maps/Ed Florez)

Condo sales started slipping again in Miami-Dade County.

In the third week of August, sale prices ranged from $1.3 million to $4.2 million, compared to $1.8 million to $7.2 million the previous week.

Dollar volume continued falling. Last week, sales totaled $79.3 million, down from $100 million the prior week. The average sale price last week of $550,000 was also below the $670,000 average a week earlier.

Asia on Brickell Key in Miami once again topped the weekly charts. Unit 3103 at 900 Brickell Key Boulevard took the top spot with a $4.2 million price tag. Fabiola Lima with KB Realty had the listing and Ana Teresa Rodriguez with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Ocean Three took the second spot with a sale price of $3.2 million. Madeleyne Sutton with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and Ekaterina Brosda with Brosda & Bentley Realtors represented the buyer for unit 901 at 18911 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from August 14th to August 20th:

Most expensive

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 3103 | 66 days on the market | $4.2M | $1,221 psf | Listing agent: Fabiola Lima with KB Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ana Teresa Rodriguez with Coldwell Banker Realty

Least expensive

Vizcayne South, 253 Northeast Second Street, unit 4408 | 30 days on the market | $1.3M | $696 psf | Listing agent: Maria Pillar Lecha Puig with eXp Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alexandra White with Compass Florida

Most days on market

Ocean Three, 18911 Collins Avenue, unit 901 | 112 days on the market | $3.2M | $811 psf | Listing agent: Madeleyne Sutton with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ekaterina Brosda with Brosda & Bentley Realtors

Fewest days on market

Portofino Tower, 300 South Pointe Drive, unit 2606 | 6 days on the market | $2.2M | $1,078 psf | Listing
agent: Christian Brandl with London Foster Realty | Buyer’s agent: Piero Ruggeri with Cosmore Florida




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bal harbourcoconut groveCondoscoral gableskey biscayneMiamimiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachsurfsideWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Russell Galbut, Ballot
    Miami Beach voters approve upzoning referendums
    Miami Beach voters approve upzoning referendums
    Yizhak Toledano and a rendering of the project at 2261 Northeast 164th Street in Miami beach (Cohen Freedman, YizhakToledano.org)
    BH Group: Big investments, big partners and big mystery
    BH Group: Big investments, big partners and big mystery
    From left: Integra Investments' Nelson Stabile, Victor Ballestas, and Paulo Melo with 11295 Biscayne Boulevard
    Integra JV lands $101M construction loan for Biscayne Shores project
    Integra JV lands $101M construction loan for Biscayne Shores project
    Jose Isaac Peres with 9309-9317 Collins Ave
    Brazilian billionaire proposes oceanfront condos in Surfside
    Brazilian billionaire proposes oceanfront condos in Surfside
    Affiliated Development co-founder Nick Rojo along with 9445 Fontainebleau Boulevard in Miami (left) and the Bohemian apartment project in Lake Worth Beach (right) (Getty Images, Affiliated Development, Google Maps, MSA Architects)
    “Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
    “Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
    View of the buildings at 612, 817 and 815 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach and Terranova’s Stephen Bittel (Google Maps, Terranova Corp)
    Lease roundup: Terranova, Millennium, R&B, Duke nab tenants
    Lease roundup: Terranova, Millennium, R&B, Duke nab tenants
    A photo illustration of the Miami skyline (Getty Images)
    South Florida home sales plunge in July
    South Florida home sales plunge in July
    Jonathan Campau with 3605 Flamingo Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Resi brokerage founder buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Resi brokerage founder buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.