Condo sales started slipping again in Miami-Dade County.

In the third week of August, sale prices ranged from $1.3 million to $4.2 million, compared to $1.8 million to $7.2 million the previous week.

Dollar volume continued falling. Last week, sales totaled $79.3 million, down from $100 million the prior week. The average sale price last week of $550,000 was also below the $670,000 average a week earlier.

Asia on Brickell Key in Miami once again topped the weekly charts. Unit 3103 at 900 Brickell Key Boulevard took the top spot with a $4.2 million price tag. Fabiola Lima with KB Realty had the listing and Ana Teresa Rodriguez with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Ocean Three took the second spot with a sale price of $3.2 million. Madeleyne Sutton with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and Ekaterina Brosda with Brosda & Bentley Realtors represented the buyer for unit 901 at 18911 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from August 14th to August 20th:



Most expensive

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 3103 | 66 days on the market | $4.2M | $1,221 psf | Listing agent: Fabiola Lima with KB Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ana Teresa Rodriguez with Coldwell Banker Realty

Least expensive

Vizcayne South, 253 Northeast Second Street, unit 4408 | 30 days on the market | $1.3M | $696 psf | Listing agent: Maria Pillar Lecha Puig with eXp Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alexandra White with Compass Florida

Most days on market

Ocean Three, 18911 Collins Avenue, unit 901 | 112 days on the market | $3.2M | $811 psf | Listing agent: Madeleyne Sutton with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ekaterina Brosda with Brosda & Bentley Realtors

Fewest days on market

Portofino Tower, 300 South Pointe Drive, unit 2606 | 6 days on the market | $2.2M | $1,078 psf | Listing

agent: Christian Brandl with London Foster Realty | Buyer’s agent: Piero Ruggeri with Cosmore Florida