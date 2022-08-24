Open Menu

Miami voters approve Miami River Dream hotel project

MV Real Estate and Driftwood Capital agreed to pay city 50% more rent to redevelop city-owned site

Miami /
Aug.August 24, 2022 01:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Driftwood's Carlos Rodriguez Jr., MV Real Estate Holdings' Alex Mantecon, and Dream Hotel's Jay Stein (Driftwood Capital, MV Real Estate Holdings, Dream Hotel)

Driftwood’s Carlos Rodriguez Jr., MV Real Estate Holdings’ Alex Mantecon, and Dream Hotel’s Jay Stein (Driftwood Capital, MV Real Estate Holdings, Dream Hotel)

In a low turnout election, Miami voters approved a new 100-year lease for the developers of a proposed Dream Hotel-anchored mixed-use project on the Miami River.

MV Real Estate Holdings, led by Alex Mantecon and Guillermo Vadell, and its partner Driftwood Capital, led by Carlos Rodriguez Jr., can now proceed with their plans to transform a 1.5-acre city-owned site at 114 Southwest North River Drive that is currently home to restaurant and entertainment venue Wharf Miami.

The referendum’s approval — at 60 percent of 34,745 voters — allows the Miami City Commission to waive competitive bidding and negotiate the lease with MV and Driftwood.

The joint venture intends to build a $185 million mixed-use project anchored by a 165-key hotel under the Dream banner. Designed by John Cardello of Cube3 architects, the 200,000-square-foot development known as Riverside Wharf would also include 16,000 square feet of restaurants, a 12,000-square-foot event hall, a 30,000-square-foot nightclub and rooftop dayclub, and 600 feet of river frontage. Wharf Miami would be a tenant of the new complex.

In exchange for the new lease and development rights, MV and Driftwood agreed to increase the private investment minimum requirement to $30 million from $7 million, and pay 50 percent more rent than the city was supposed to receive in a previous development proposal approved by Miami voters in 2016.

The developers spent $311,000 in advertising, phone banks and other get-out-the-vote efforts, according to campaign finance reports. In the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, the Riverside Wharf political action committee flooded voters’ mailboxes with flyers promoting the project.

The mailers claimed Riverside Wharf will create 600 new jobs and that the project represents a “state-of-the-art sea level rise initiative for future generations.” The project faced minimal opposition heading into election day.

In 2016, voters had approved an agreement giving Riverside Wharf a 30-year lease with an option for two 10-year extensions. In exchange for building a 30,000-square-foot entertainment complex, MV agreed to pay a minimum of $195,000 in annual rent to the city, as well as spend at least $7 million on public land improvements, including a new riverwalk fronting the development.

The project, which never broke ground, required another referendum because MV and Driftwood dramatically changed the scope and size of the development that voters originally approved six years ago.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Driftwood CapitalelectionsHotelsmiami riverrestaurants

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Russell Galbut, Ballot
    Miami Beach voters approve upzoning referendums
    Miami Beach voters approve upzoning referendums
    Thor Equities' Joe Sitt rendering of 2724 Northwest Second Avenue (Thor Equities, DWNTN Realty Advisors)
    Thor Equities lists Wynwood dev site for $32M
    Thor Equities lists Wynwood dev site for $32M
    A photo illustration of Icon on 8's planned short-term rental hotel along with the current site at 930-950 Southwest 8th Street in Little Havana (Getty Images, Icon on 8, Google Maps)
    LA developer plans Little Havana short-term rental hotel
    LA developer plans Little Havana short-term rental hotel
    Developer Jeffrey Soffer and the JW Turnberry resort at 19999 West Country Club Drive in Aventura (Getty, TripAdvisor)
    Jeffrey Soffer’s Turnberry Isle resort scores $412M refi from Bank of China
    Jeffrey Soffer’s Turnberry Isle resort scores $412M refi from Bank of China
    Frank Pellegrino Jr. with Loews Miami Beach and Loews Hotel owner Jonathan Tisch (Rao's, Google Maps, Getty)
    Iconic NYC eatery Rao’s to open at Loews Miami Beach
    Iconic NYC eatery Rao’s to open at Loews Miami Beach
    G6 Hospitality CEO Rob Palleschi and the Motel 6 at 825 East Dania Beach Boulevard (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Blackstone sells five South Florida budget hotels for $61M
    Blackstone sells five South Florida budget hotels for $61M
    Tonino Doino and Peter Saliamonas with Jimmy’s Eastside Diner
    Jimmy’s Eastside Diner, featured in “Moonlight,” has a new owner
    Jimmy’s Eastside Diner, featured in “Moonlight,” has a new owner
    Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian and Gencom Founder and Principal Karim Alibhai with a rendering of the proposed three-tower development at 400 Southeast Second Avenue (James L. Knight Center) (LinkedIn, Gencom, Arquitectonica)
    Hyatt, Gencom score Miami commission approval for James L. Knight Center referendum
    Hyatt, Gencom score Miami commission approval for James L. Knight Center referendum
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.