South Florida by the numbers: Headquarters heading here

Miami /
Aug.August 26, 2022 10:30 AM
By Master Brokers Forum
Cube Wynwd, Ken Griffin and a Windstar Cruiseship (Google Maps, Getty, Windstar Cruises)

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics.

Over the past few years, South Florida has been transformed by the unprecedented flow of capital, people, jobs, and companies to the region. While the names of companies that have “just” opened new local offices are impressive enough (Microsoft, WeWork and Blackstone, to name a few), equally remarkable are the quantity and variety of companies that have completely relocated their entire corporate headquarters to Miami during this time. In an age that may be defined by virtual work and less reliance on physical space, we examine the companies that are planting their flags and betting big on the region in this edition of South Florida by the numbers.

1,000

Number of employees currently at Chicago headquarters of leading hedge fund Citadel, which recently announced its plans to relocate to Miami. In a letter to employees, founder Ken Griffin (who had been the wealthiest resident of Illinois) stated, “Miami is a vibrant, growing metropolis that embodies the American dream — embracing the possibilities of what can be achieved.” [TheRealDeal]

2

Number of floors in Cube Wynwd to be occupied by Blockchain.com, which is moving its headquarters from New York and bringing the office building to full occupancy. The company, which provides consumer crypto products, signed a 22,000-square-foot lease in the building, and will share space with co-tenants Shaolin Capital Management, Brazilian footwear manufacturer Grendene, office supply and furniture online retailer Poppin, and tech firm Transmit, among others. [TheRealDeal]

9,000

Square footage of new corporate headquarters for fitness company Barry’s, which has relocated from Los Angeles to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The space, at 2214 Northwest First Place, is the former home of Goldman Properties, whose founder Tony Goldman was instrumental in developing Wynwood and other successful U.S. neighborhoods. [TheRealDeal]

11

Number of luxury hotels managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, which announced new headquarters in Miami’s Coconut Grove that is expected to be ready by Jan. 1, 2023. The space will occupy 5,800 square feet on the fifth floor of Bayview Executive Plaza, and house 35 to 50 employees, some of whom will transfer from the company’s offices in New York and Los Angeles (home of its former headquarters). [SFBJ]

148 to 342

Number of guests accommodated on each journey aboard Windstar Cruises, which recently relocated from Seattle to Doral. The company’s president said a Miami area office is beneficial for building industry relationships, attracting new talent, shortening flight times to ships in Europe and the Caribbean, and enabling operations employees to be closer to the line’s ships and crews. [worldredeye]

This column is produced by the Master Brokers Forum, a network of South Florida’s elite real estate professionals where membership is by invitation only and based on outstanding production, as well as ethical and professional behavior.

