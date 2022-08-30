Open Menu

Hines pays $430M for mixed-use Gables Station

Developers 54 Madison Partners and Nolan Reynolds International sold the project a year after completing it

Miami /
Aug.August 30, 2022 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Hines' Jef­frey Hines and Alfonso Munk; Nolan Reynolds International’s Charles Nolan Jr.; 54 Madison Partners’ CEO Henry Silverman; Nolan Reynolds International’s Brent Reynolds; and the Gables Station at 235 and 237 South Dixie Highway in Coral Gables (Hines, Getty Images, Nolan Reynolds International, Gables Station Miami)

From left: Hines’ Jef­frey Hines and Alfonso Munk; Nolan Reynolds International’s Charles Nolan Jr.; 54 Madison Partners’ CEO Henry Silverman; Nolan Reynolds International’s Brent Reynolds; and the Gables Station at 235 and 237 South Dixie Highway in Coral Gables (Hines, Getty Images, Nolan Reynolds International, Gables Station Miami)

Hines bought a mixed-use multifamily development in Coral Gables for $430 million, marking one of the biggest South Florida commercial deals this year.

Houston-based Hines, on behalf of the Hines Global Income Trust, bought the 1.2 million-square-foot Gables Station at 237 South Dixie Highway, according to a news release that did not include the price.

Sources confirmed to The Real Deal that the price was $430 million.

Developers 54 Madison Partners and Nolan Reynolds International, through an affiliate, sold the Life Time-branded development.

Michael Harrison and Juan Jacobus of Hines led the deal. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.

The 14-story complex has 495 apartments, an 80,000-square-foot athletic club and 25,000 square feet of co-working space. Gables Station also includes a Trader Joe’s, specialty foods market Graziano’s and Alpareno Group’s chef Niven Patel’s Italian restaurant Erba. The apartments are 95 percent leased, according to the release.

Life Time will continue to manage the athletic club, shared workspaces and amenities, the release says. Willowick Residential, Hines’ multifamily property management firm, will assume property management of Gables Station.

New York-based 54 Madison and Coral Gables-based Nolan Reynolds completed the $500 million development a year ago.

54 Madison is led by CEO Henry Silverman, and Nolan Reynolds is led by Chairman Charles Nolan Jr. and CEO Brent Reynolds, according to the firms’ websites.

In 2016, an affiliate of Nolan Reynolds bought the 4.3-acre site from Jeff Berkowitz for roughly $60 million, records show.

Hines Global Income Trust, which is a public — but not listed — real estate investment trust sponsored by Hines, has a $3.8 billion commercial real estate portfolio, the majority of which is residential and industrial properties, according to the release.

Hines CEO Jef­frey Hines also is CEO of HGIT, and Hines’ chief investment officer for the Americas, Alfon­so Munk, is president, according to Hines’ website.

This is South Florida’s second priciest single-asset multifamily deal, according to the release.

In March, Harbor Group International bought the pair of ParkLine Miami apartment towers at Brightline’s downtown Miami station for more than $400 million, with one source telling TRD the price was $450 million. The deal marked the biggest for a South Florida single-asset multifamily property in since at least 2018.

Read more

Hines is also planning to build a seven-story, 180,000-square-foot office building on the west side of North Andrews Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets, in Fort Lauderdale’s FATVillage neighborhood. Hines bought the development site for $57.4 million in October.

In West Palm Beach, Hines and Frisbie Group plan the pair of 28-story South Flagler House luxury condominium towers on the northeast corner of South Flagler Drive and Diana Place. They paid $41.5 million for the waterfront development site in July.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesgables stationHinesMiami-Dade Countymixed-usemultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Empira’s Rafael Aregger with 3025 and 3051 Southwest Third Avenue (LinkedIn, Revuelta Architecture International)
    Swiss developer debuts in Miami with multifamily project
    Swiss developer debuts in Miami with multifamily project
    Lissette Calderon with rendering of Fourteen Residences Allapattah (LinkedIn, Neology Development Group)
    Lissette Calderon’s third Allapattah project scores $58M loan
    Lissette Calderon’s third Allapattah project scores $58M loan
    E11even co-owner Marc Roberts and Lynd President and CEO David Lynd and aerial of the development site at 941 North Miami Avenue (Google Maps, Sonya Revell, Lynd, Getty)
    Lynd buys Miami Worldcenter multifamily dev site for $30M
    Lynd buys Miami Worldcenter multifamily dev site for $30M
    A photo illustration of Residences by Armani Casa in Sunny Isles (RBACMiami.com, Getty Images)
    Residences by Armani/Casa tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Residences by Armani/Casa tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    A photo illustration of the Citgo gas station at 13899 West Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Gardens (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Trinity buys, flips Hialeah Gardens gas station for $3M-plus gain on same day
    Trinity buys, flips Hialeah Gardens gas station for $3M-plus gain on same day
    David Schwartz and Martin Nussbaum with rendering of Namdar Towers (Slate Property Group)
    Namdar nabs $195M loan for downtown Miami apartment towers
    Namdar nabs $195M loan for downtown Miami apartment towers
    A rendering of the Kayla at Library Place apartment building planned for North Miami with Coral Rock Development Group’s principals David Brown, Michael Wohl, Victor Brown and Stephen Blumenthal (Coral Rock Development Group)
    Coral Rock plans workforce, affordable housing in North Miami
    Coral Rock plans workforce, affordable housing in North Miami
    Palm Beach County
    Estate proposes 321 apartments in downtown West Palm
    Estate proposes 321 apartments in downtown West Palm
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.