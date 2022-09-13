Open Menu

French insurance CEO buys Fort Lauderdale estate

Buyer also nabbed adjacent lot, totaling two of 36 in private golf community

Miami /
Sep.September 13, 2022 01:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sharon Gustafson, Laurent Ouazana and 3916 Country Club Lane (Facebook/Sharon Gustafson, Twitter/@hellolab, Susan Rindley with One Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

Sharon Gustafson, Laurent Ouazana and 3916 Country Club Lane (Facebook/Sharon Gustafson, Twitter/@hellolab, Susan Rindley with One Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

A French insurance chief bought a newly built home and adjacent lot in a Fort Lauderdale golf community for $9.7 million, after listing his waterfront Allison Island compound in Miami Beach.

Records show Laurent and Pascale Ouazana purchased the house at 3916 Country Club Lane from Sharon Gustafson. Gustafson also sold the next-door lot at 3900 Country Club Lane to the couple, according to records. Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman brought the buyers, and Susan Rindley of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.

Laurent Ouazana is CEO of Entoria, one of the largest insurance brokers in France. Ouazana and his wife Pascale Ouazana sold their Bal Harbour mansion for $23.9 million in 2020, in a deal also brokered by Goldentayer.

Gustafson is the widow of Barry Florescue, a businessman and financier once sued by the FDIC for his role in the collapse of Sarasota-based Century Bank, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. He died in 2017.

Gustafson bought the 0.4-acre site at 3916 Country Club Lane for $1.9 million in 2017 and another 0.4-acre lot at 3900 Country Club Lane for $1.3 million in 2018, according to records. The plots are two of 36 at Enclave at Coral Ridge Country Club, a private community surrounded by the exclusive golf club.

Gustafson completed construction of the 3,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home this year. She originally intended to move into the house, and keep the adjacent lot undeveloped, according to Rindley. The listing shows the property includes an eight-car garage, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

“With Covid, people were starving for more land,” Rindley said. Gustafson also saw the adjacent lot as an option to sweeten the pot for a future buyer, the broker said.

When she ultimately decided to sell, the buyers came with a vision for the adjacent land. According to Rindley, the Ouazanas plan to build a guest house and a pickleball court on the lot.

Ouazana also secured a social membership at Coral Ridge Country Club, despite a 200-applicant long waitlist. “Luckily, we got this buyer a membership,” Rindley said.

Read more

Goldentayer has the listing for the Ouazana’s waterfront Miami Beach home on Allison Island, priced at $19.9 million. The couple owns a compound, with an 8,800-square-foot mansion built in 2020 at 6493 Allison Road, and an adjacent lot at 6505 Allison Road. According to the listing, the mansion includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, staff quarters, and a three-car garage. A Youtube video shows the lot listed separately for $12 million.

Fort Lauderdale luxury homes have sold for record prices this summer. A waterfront spec estate in Fort Lauderdale sold for a Broward County record of $32.5 million in late August, shattering the record set a month earlier by another waterfront compound that sold for $28.5 million. A California restaurateur bought a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach for $13 million in late July.

As South Florida’s slow season winds down, Rindley anticipates an active fall for the Fort Lauderdale residential market.

“[People are] back in town and ready to buy,” she said.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdalehome salesluxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lyon Living CEO Frank Suryan Jr. and 4108 Pine Island Road in Sunrise (Lyon Living, Courtyards at Sunrise)
    Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex
    Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex
    Charles Dana and George Wieger with 170 Seagate Road (College of Charleston, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Colorado private equity boss buys Palm Beach home from Dana heir
    Colorado private equity boss buys Palm Beach home from Dana heir
    Renderings of the residential tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale (ODA Architecture)
    Brooklyn firm looks to build 47-story Fort Lauderdale tower
    Brooklyn firm looks to build 47-story Fort Lauderdale tower
    Pebb Enterprises' Ian Weiner and Banyan Development's Jason Sher with aerial view of 9850 Jog Road (Pebb Enterprises, LinkedIn)
    Carlyle pays $33M for Boynton Beach shopping center
    Carlyle pays $33M for Boynton Beach shopping center
    A photo illustration of the Watermarc at Biscayne Bay in Edgewater (left), Motif in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village (middle), and Allure at Abacoa in Jupiter (right) (Google Maps/Watermarc at Biscayne Bay, MotifFlagler.com, Abacoa.com/Allure at Abacoa, Getty Images)
    Investors spent $5B on South Florida rentals in the first half of the year
    Investors spent $5B on South Florida rentals in the first half of the year
    Ken Griffin (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Inside Griffin’s billion-dollar South Florida property play
    Inside Griffin’s billion-dollar South Florida property play
    Ken Griffin and Adrienne Arsht with 3031 Brickell Ave (Getty, Atlantic Council, Oak Studios)
    Ken Griffin buyer of Adrienne Arsht’s $107M estate: sources
    Ken Griffin buyer of Adrienne Arsht’s $107M estate: sources
    From left: Dena and Michael Rashes (Google Maps, YouTube/The Rashi School)
    Hedge funder sells oceanfront Gulf Stream compound for $29M
    Hedge funder sells oceanfront Gulf Stream compound for $29M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.