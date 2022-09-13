French insurance CEO buys Fort Lauderdale estate

A French insurance chief bought a newly built home and adjacent lot in a Fort Lauderdale golf community for $9.7 million, after listing his waterfront Allison Island compound in Miami Beach.

Records show Laurent and Pascale Ouazana purchased the house at 3916 Country Club Lane from Sharon Gustafson. Gustafson also sold the next-door lot at 3900 Country Club Lane to the couple, according to records. Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman brought the buyers, and Susan Rindley of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.

Laurent Ouazana is CEO of Entoria, one of the largest insurance brokers in France. Ouazana and his wife Pascale Ouazana sold their Bal Harbour mansion for $23.9 million in 2020, in a deal also brokered by Goldentayer.

Gustafson is the widow of Barry Florescue, a businessman and financier once sued by the FDIC for his role in the collapse of Sarasota-based Century Bank, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. He died in 2017.

Gustafson bought the 0.4-acre site at 3916 Country Club Lane for $1.9 million in 2017 and another 0.4-acre lot at 3900 Country Club Lane for $1.3 million in 2018, according to records. The plots are two of 36 at Enclave at Coral Ridge Country Club, a private community surrounded by the exclusive golf club.

Gustafson completed construction of the 3,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home this year. She originally intended to move into the house, and keep the adjacent lot undeveloped, according to Rindley. The listing shows the property includes an eight-car garage, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

“With Covid, people were starving for more land,” Rindley said. Gustafson also saw the adjacent lot as an option to sweeten the pot for a future buyer, the broker said.

When she ultimately decided to sell, the buyers came with a vision for the adjacent land. According to Rindley, the Ouazanas plan to build a guest house and a pickleball court on the lot.

Ouazana also secured a social membership at Coral Ridge Country Club, despite a 200-applicant long waitlist. “Luckily, we got this buyer a membership,” Rindley said.

Goldentayer has the listing for the Ouazana’s waterfront Miami Beach home on Allison Island, priced at $19.9 million. The couple owns a compound, with an 8,800-square-foot mansion built in 2020 at 6493 Allison Road, and an adjacent lot at 6505 Allison Road. According to the listing, the mansion includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, staff quarters, and a three-car garage. A Youtube video shows the lot listed separately for $12 million.

Fort Lauderdale luxury homes have sold for record prices this summer. A waterfront spec estate in Fort Lauderdale sold for a Broward County record of $32.5 million in late August, shattering the record set a month earlier by another waterfront compound that sold for $28.5 million. A California restaurateur bought a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach for $13 million in late July.

As South Florida’s slow season winds down, Rindley anticipates an active fall for the Fort Lauderdale residential market.

“[People are] back in town and ready to buy,” she said.