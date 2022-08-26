Open Menu

Waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec estate trades for record $32.5M

Sale breaks $28.5M Broward County record set one month ago

Miami /
Aug.August 26, 2022 03:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of 1712-1718 Southeast 12 Court in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images, Google Maps)

A photo illustration of 1712-1718 Southeast 12 Court in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images, Google Maps)

The retired founder of Janus International Group, a billion-dollar self-storage company, set a record for Broward County with his $32.5 million purchase of a waterfront Fort Lauderdale compound.

Records show David and Vicki Curtis bought the spec mansion at 1712-1718 Southeast 12th Court from Brent Braun. Jim Morlock of Fidelity Real Estate represented Braun, and Lourdes Maestres of Compass brought the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

Braun bought the 0.5-acre property as a vacant lot for $6.5 million in 2017, marking a land sale record for Broward County at the time. Braun is the son of Ralph Braun, known as the “Father of the Mobility Movement,” for his invention of the first wheelchair lift, and founder of mobility industry leader BraunAbility, based in Winamac, Indiana.

David Curtis founded Temple, Georgia-based Janus, a leading self-storage manufacturer and supplier known for its steel roll-up doors, in 2001. Clearlake Capital acquired the company in 2018, Forbes reported. Curtis retired as CEO in 2019, but stayed on as co-chairman of the board, according to a company announcement. Janus made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in June of last year, following a merger with Juniper Industrial Holdings, a New Jersey company, List Self Storage reported. It is currently valued at $1.5 billion.

According to the listing, the 13,060-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 11-and-a-half-bathroom property includes two pools and a garage to fit as many as 20 cars. Situated at the end of an island in Lauderdale Harbours, it has 345 feet of deep water dockage for a mega yacht. The estate also includes a guest house.

The property was originally listed in April 2020 for $32 million, and the price was bumped to $33 million last year.

Read more

In July, insurance executives Seth and Brad Cohen sold a Fort Lauderdale mansion for $28.5 million, marking a record at the time. The estate sits on 0.6-acres, and includes a pool, guest house, and 250 feet of deep water frontage.

The back-to-back county records signal a heated luxury market in Fort Lauderdale, where the previous $27.5 million price record had held steady since 2015.

Among recent sales in Fort Lauderdale, a restaurateur from California bought a waterfront mansion in Harbor Beach for $13 million last month. It had traded for $7.5 million a year earlier. In another Harbor Beach deal, a medical device boss paid $14 million for a waterfront estate in April.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdalehome salesluxury real estaterecordsspec homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Scott Collins of Summit Partners and the property at 436 Ocean Boulevard (436 Ocean Boulevard provided by OneSothebys.com, Summit Partners)
    Private equity honcho pays $25M for Golden Beach spec manse
    Private equity honcho pays $25M for Golden Beach spec manse
    Stephen Benjamin with 1200 North Ocean Boulevard (North Sails, Daniel Petroni)
    Olympic sailor sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for record $16.5M
    Olympic sailor sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for record $16.5M
    U.S Healthcare's Leonard Abramson with 406 Mariner Drive
    Former insurance titan sells waterfront Admirals Cove home in Jupiter
    Former insurance titan sells waterfront Admirals Cove home in Jupiter
    Ray Graziotto with 19651 Riverside Drive
    Following the firm to SoFla: Hedge funder buys waterfront Jupiter home
    Following the firm to SoFla: Hedge funder buys waterfront Jupiter home
    BTI Partners CEO Noah Breakstone and a rendering of the new building at 1747 Van Buren Street (BTI Partners)
    Hollywood’s Bread Building redevelopment project scores $83M loan
    Hollywood’s Bread Building redevelopment project scores $83M loan
    Affiliated Development co-founder Nick Rojo along with 9445 Fontainebleau Boulevard in Miami (left) and the Bohemian apartment project in Lake Worth Beach (right) (Getty Images, Affiliated Development, Google Maps, MSA Architects)
    “Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
    “Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
    A photo illustration of the Miami skyline (Getty Images)
    South Florida home sales plunge in July
    South Florida home sales plunge in July
    Naftali Group's Miki Naftali and 501 Northeast Second Street in Fort Lauderdale (Naftali Group, Google Maps)
    Naftali’s building purchase roils Fort Lauderdale church
    Naftali’s building purchase roils Fort Lauderdale church
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.