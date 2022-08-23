Open Menu

Following the firm to SoFla: Hedge funder buys waterfront Jupiter home

Buyer followed his hedge fund’s relocation from Hong Kong to West Palm Beach

Miami /
Aug.August 23, 2022 04:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ray Graziotto with 19651 Riverside Drive

Ray Graziotto with 19651 Riverside Drive (Vince Marotta, Marine PBC, Getty)

A hedge funder followed his firm to South Florida and bought a waterfront Jupiter home for $10.3 million.

Property records show Raymond and Terry Graziotto sold the house at 19651 Riverside Drive to Adrianne Hilton and John Hedigan. Hilton and Hedigan secured a $4.5 million mortgage from HSBC Bank in New York to complete the purchase, according to records.

Hedigan is a trader with Myriad Asset Management, a hedge fund that recently relocated to West Palm Beach. Myriad was founded in Hong Kong in 2011, and Hedigan was based there until the company’s relocation announcement earlier this year, Bloomberg reported.

Raymond Graziotto is co-founder and president of Seven Kings Holdings, a development company based in Jupiter. According to his profile on the Seven Kings website, Graziotto also sits on the board of Loggerhead Marinelife Center, a sea turtle conservation center in Juno Beach, and is vice president of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, which owns the annual Palm Beach International Boat Show.

Graziotto bought the home on a 1-acre property for $840,000 in 1999, according to records. It was built in 1994. The couple renovated the 5,962-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home in 2019, the listing shows. The property includes a main house, a guest house, and 92 feet of water frontage along the Loxahatchee River.

Vince Marotta of Illustrated Properties had the listing, and Andrea Roth of Echo Fine Properties brought the buyer.

Read more

The residential market in Jupiter has taken off in recent months, responding to a ripple effect of corporate relocations to Palm Beach County. Babe Rizzuto, heir to the Conair fortune, paid $35 million earlier this month for an oceanfront estate on Jupiter Island, one of the largest deals to ever close on the island. Also this month, Mayo Shattuck, former chairman of Chicago-based utility giant Exelon, sold his Bear’s Club mansion for $15 million. Gary T. Nicklaus, the son of iconic golfer and course designer Jack Nicklaus, sold his Bear’s Club home for $7 million in March.

Brokerages have taken note of heightened demand for the area. Corcoran recently opened an office in Palm Beach Gardens, specifically to serve Jupiter, Juno Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    jupiterluxury real estatepalm beach countywaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Stephen Benjamin with 1200 North Ocean Boulevard (North Sails, Douglas Elliman)
    Olympic sailor sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for record $16.5M
    Olympic sailor sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for record $16.5M
    U.S Healthcare's Leonard Abramson with 406 Mariner Drive
    Former insurance titan sells waterfront Admirals Cove home in Jupiter
    Former insurance titan sells waterfront Admirals Cove home in Jupiter
    Palm Beach County
    Estate proposes 321 apartments in downtown West Palm
    Estate proposes 321 apartments in downtown West Palm
    Affiliated Development co-founder Nick Rojo along with 9445 Fontainebleau Boulevard in Miami (left) and the Bohemian apartment project in Lake Worth Beach (right) (Getty Images, Affiliated Development, Google Maps, MSA Architects)
    “Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
    “Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
    A photo illustration of the Miami skyline (Getty Images)
    South Florida home sales plunge in July
    South Florida home sales plunge in July
    Jonathan Campau with 3605 Flamingo Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Resi brokerage founder buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Resi brokerage founder buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    From left: NDT Development co-founders Damien Barr and Ned Grace along with 418-444 Nottingham Boulevard in West Palm Beach (Google Maps, NDT Development)
    Nora developer plans townhouses in West Palm Beach
    Nora developer plans townhouses in West Palm Beach
    Bruce Percelay with 261 Nightingale Trail (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Goldman Sachs rainmaker drops $16M on Palm Beach spec house
    Goldman Sachs rainmaker drops $16M on Palm Beach spec house
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.