Open Menu

50 Eggs restaurateur John Kunkel buys waterfront Miami Beach home

Kunkel’s restaurants include Yardbird in Miami Beach, Chica in Miami and Wakuda in Las Vegas and Singapore.

Miami /
Sep.September 23, 2022 04:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
John Howard Kunkel with 1030 Stillwater Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

John Howard Kunkel with 1030 Stillwater Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

John Kunkel, founder and CEO of 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, bought a waterfront Miami Beach home for $6.8 million.

Records show Kunkel bought the 4,477-square-foot house at 1030 Stillwater Drive from Silvana Rodrigues and David Albin. Kunkel secured a $4.7 million loan from City National Bank of Florida to finance the purchase.

Miami-based 50 Eggs’ popular restaurants include Yardbird Table & Bar in Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and Singapore; Chica in Miami, Las Vegas and Aspen; and Wakuda in Las Vegas and Singapore. Yardbird also plans to open soon in Denver and Chicago, according to 50 Eggs’ website.

Rodrigues is a real estate agent with Sharp Realty. Records show she bought the property with then-husband Roberto Rodrigues in 1994 for $300,000. A previous house on the 0.2-acre property was built in 1949. In 2012, the current five-bedroom, four-bathroom house was built, according to Realtor.com.

Realtor.com shows the property has been listed for sale on and off over the years, most recently asking $3.5 million in 2020. It was not listed at the time that Kunkel bought the property.

Kunkel is a longtime Miami Beach resident. Records show that in 2005, Kunkel bought a house at 1398 Bay Drive in Miami Beach with his ex-wife, Jennifer Alison Kunkel, for $1.6 million. Their renovation of the home was featured on an episode of My Big Amazing Renovation on HGTV. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2020, and John Kunkel was removed from the deed that year.

While Miami Beach’s pandemic-fueled frenzy has begun to cool, demand for waterfront homes remains strong. Last month, spec developer Todd Glaser and his partners bought a 0.5 acre waterfront lot on Allison Island for $7.9 million, with plans to build a 10,000-square-foot mid-century modern mansion. That same month, relatives of Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman sold a waterfront house in Miami Beach for $9.5 million.

Other buyers are turning to non-waterfront properties in the area. Major Food Group co-founder Mario Carbone just paid $4.3 million for a non-waterfront home on Miami Beach’s Palm Island.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesluxury real estatemiami beachrestaurantswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Black Lion's Robert Rivani with One Thousand Museum
    Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space
    Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space
    Red South Beach at 3010 Collins Avenue, Tom Assouline and August “Gussie” Busch (Instagram/gussiebusch, Google Maps, Getty)
    Busch family partners with Assouline Capital to buy Red South Beach hotel
    Busch family partners with Assouline Capital to buy Red South Beach hotel
    11733 Valeros Court in Palm Beach Gardens with PharmaCord's Nitin Sahney (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Healthcare CEO buys Palm Beach Gardens house for $8.8M
    Healthcare CEO buys Palm Beach Gardens house for $8.8M
    South Florida
    Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
    Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
    FleetCor Technologies' Ronald Clarke and 194 Spyglass Court (Ceridian, Google Maps)
    Billionaire CEO buys waterfront next-door Jupiter mansion
    Billionaire CEO buys waterfront next-door Jupiter mansion
    Fischer & Co's Cliff Fischer with 100 Royal Palm Way PH-1
    Cliff Fischer buys oceanfront Palm Beach penthouse for $15M
    Cliff Fischer buys oceanfront Palm Beach penthouse for $15M
    Mario Carbone and the Palm Island house (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone buys Miami Beach home
    Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone buys Miami Beach home
    Jade Signature (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.