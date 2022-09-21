Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone buys Miami Beach home

Mario Carbone purchased his own slice of Miami Beach real estate, The Real Deal has learned.

The Major Food Group co-founder purchased a non-waterfront home on Palm Island, sources said. Property records show Gregory Rumpel, senior managing director of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group, and his wife, Jacqueline, are the sellers of the five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house.

Carbone and his longtime girlfriend, celebrity publicist Cait Bailey, will be living in the home together, according to a source.

Carbone paid about $4.3 million for the 3,422-square-foot renovated house. Built in 1925, the two-story home was designed by architect George Fink, according to the listing. It hit the market at the end of June for close to $4.2 million, and sold above the asking price at the end of August, according to Realtor.com. Nancy Batchelor with Compass represented the sellers. Douglas Elliman agent Kaila Mardoyan represented the buyer.

Batchelor and Mardoyan declined to comment.

Carbone’s Palm Island home sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot. The Rumpels paid about $1.3 million for the property in 2013, records show.

New York-based Major Food Group, led by Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, has grown quickly in South Florida since expanding to Miami in late 2020. Zalaznick and his wife, Alison, paid $15 million for a Sunset Islands mansion in Miami Beach last year. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza and his wife, Alicia, sold the property to the Zalaznicks.

This summer, Major Food Group parted ways with Michael Stern’s New York-based JDS Development Group to co-develop a hotel-condo tower in Brickell.

Major Food Group, which has more than 30 restaurants, hotels and private clubs around the world, opened Carbone and HaSalon in South Beach, Dirty French Steakhouse in Brickell, Sadelle’s at The Boca Raton Resort & Club, Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove and the members’ only ZZ’s Club in the Miami Design District.

The company also plans to open a 10,000-square-foot Sadelle’s Restaurant and Market Place at 1212 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, which will include a gourmet market.