Open Menu

Smart home honcho buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home

Built in 2020, nearly 7K sf house has 100 feet of waterfront

Miami /
Sep.September 30, 2022 04:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Premium Digital Control & Automation's Marc Farbstein and Fortress Anchors' Dylan Hallerberg with 52 Royal Palm Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Premium Digital Control & Automation’s Marc Farbstein and Fortress Anchors’ Dylan Hallerberg with 52 Royal Palm Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

The CEO of a home automation company bought a furnished waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $9.7 million.

Records show Marc Farbstein bought the house at 52 Royal Palm Drive from Dylan Hallerberg. Farbstein is chairman and CEO of Premium Digital Control & Automation, a Hollywood-based firm that specializes in digitized control systems for homes and businesses.

Hallerberg is the third generation of his family to lead Fortress Anchors, a marine anchor manufacturer headquartered in Fort Lauderdale.

Steven Romaniello of Florida Luxurious Properties had the listing. Farbstein’s sons, Max and Ryan Farbstein, of Douglas Elliman, represented him in the deal.

Hallerberg bought the nearly 7,000-square-foot house for $6.8 million in March of last year, records show. The newly constructed, five-bedroom, five-bathroom home received its certificate of occupancy in late 2020, according to Romaniello. The 0.3 acre property has 100 feet of waterfront.

Romaniello said the seller did not spend as much time in Florida as he originally planned, and had no interest in renting out the house.

“He didn’t want to have the property sitting vacant. He took advantage of the market increase,” Romaniello said.

Hallerberg sold the home for $8.7 million, with another $1 million tacked on for the furnishings, according to Romaniello.

The sale comes just as brokers are gearing up for the busy winter season. Despite rising mortgage rates and a market slowdown from the Covid frenzy, Romaniello said pricing remains strong.

“There is a little bit more inventory,” he said, “Everything is priced competitively.”

Fort Lauderdale saw multiple record-breaking sales over the summer months. In July, a waterfront estate set a new Broward County price record when it closed for $28.5 million. Just a month later, that record was shattered by another waterfront estate that sold for $32.5 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Fort Lauderdalehome saleswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lennar Corp.’s Stuart Miller with a rendering of the property
    Stuart Miller plans yet another Star Island mega manse
    Stuart Miller plans yet another Star Island mega manse
    Waterfront Boca Raton property (NE 32nd Street LLC, Getty)
    Developer asks $43M for waterfront Boca home sites
    Developer asks $43M for waterfront Boca home sites
    From left: Vladislav “Bobby” Yampolsky and Robert P. Kelly along with an aerial view of 419 East Coconut Palm Road (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Luxury retailer buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $9M
    Luxury retailer buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $9M
    Andreas Helgstrand with 13625 50th Street South
    Helgstrand Dressage sells half of Wellington equestrian estate for $11M
    Helgstrand Dressage sells half of Wellington equestrian estate for $11M
    12428 Cypress Island Way (Google Maps, Getty)
    Private equity boss buys Wellington spec mansion for $10M
    Private equity boss buys Wellington spec mansion for $10M
    Dev Motwani and Nitin Motwani with a rendering of 530 North Birch Road (Adache Group Architects)
    Motwanis win approval to expand planned Fort Lauderdale condo project
    Motwanis win approval to expand planned Fort Lauderdale condo project
    John Howard Kunkel with 1030 Stillwater Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    50 Eggs restaurateur John Kunkel buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    50 Eggs restaurateur John Kunkel buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    11733 Valeros Court in Palm Beach Gardens with PharmaCord's Nitin Sahney (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Healthcare CEO buys Palm Beach Gardens house for $8.8M
    Healthcare CEO buys Palm Beach Gardens house for $8.8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.