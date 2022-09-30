Open Menu

Stuart Miller plans yet another Star Island mega manse

Miller’s 120K sf waterfront estate would include lagoon pools, conference center and gym pavilion

Miami /
Sep.September 30, 2022 05:48 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Lennar Corp.’s Stuart Miller with a rendering of the property

Lennar Corp.’s Stuart Miller with a rendering of the property

Lennar Corp.’s Stuart Miller is seeking approval for yet another mega mansion on Star Island in Miami Beach.

Miller, executive chairman of one of the largest homebuilders in the country, is going big on plans for 4, 5 and 6 Star Island Drive, according to the proposal filed with the city. The waterfront property is next door to his existing mansion. The Miami Beach Design Review Board will vote on the plans on Tuesday.

Domo Architecture + Design designed Miller’s proposed two-story, 120,000-square-foot estate with a green roofscape, gardens, a master suite with its own terrace and plunge pool, upper and lower lagoon pools, a koi pond, home office that connects to a conference room, and a gym pavilion with a spa and massage room. The 120,000 square feet includes indoor and outdoor space.

Property records show a trust owned by Miller paid $16.5 million for 4 and 5 Star Island Drive in 2018, and another Miller-owned trust paid $9.4 million for 6 Star Island Drive in 2004. Miller lives in a renovated and expanded estate at 7 Star Island Drive. He grew up on the ritzy island, and has bought and sold other properties there over the years.

In 2016, he secured approval for a James Bond-esque mansion at 11 Star Island Drive, but eventually sold the lot to hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin in 2020 for $37 million.

Griffin, who is relocating his Chicago-based companies, Citadel and Citadel Securities, to Miami, has also assembled a number of properties on the Miami Beach island. In late 2020, he paid $25 million for 10 Star Island Drive. And a year later, he acquired the estate at 8 Star Island Drive for $75 million.

Star Island attracted other new buyers during the pandemic. Last year, billionaire Anthony Hsieh, the founder and CEO of LoanDepot, paid $30 million for the waterfront mansion at 34 Star Island Drive.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.