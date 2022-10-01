Open Menu

Versailles mega mansion suffers $10M in Hurricane Ian damages

The 18-year construction will suffer another setback

Miami Weekend Edition /
Oct.October 01, 2022 09:00 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jackie Siegel (Photos via Getty, Courtesy Jackie Siegel)

Jackie Siegel (Photos via Getty, Courtesy Jackie Siegel)

Calamity besets Versailles once more.

The troubled 90,000-square-foot mansion at the heart of the 2012 documentary “Queen of Versailles” suffered $10 million in damages thanks to Hurricane Ian, Page Six reported.

The estate’s sovereign, Jackie Siegel, told the outlet the storm flooded several floors of her home at 6121 Kirkstone Lane in Windermere, Florida. A particularly expensive element of the damage is the recently installed 24-karat crown molding now crumbling to the former model’s living room floor, the publication reported.

Siegel anticipates a cost of around $100,000 to pump out the water.

6121 Kirkstone Lane in Windermere (Google Maps)

6121 Kirkstone Lane in Windermere (Google Maps)

She and her timeshare executive husband David Siegel, and their troubled mega mansion have made headlines since director Lauren Greenfield captured their lives in the fallout of the global financial crisis.

The couple bought the property in the gated community of Lake Butler Sound near Orlando in 2003 for $4.8 million, records show. The Siegels started construction on Versailles, one of the largest single family homes in America, a year later. The 13-bedroom, 23-bathroom mansion spans three floors and sits on a 10.1 acre lot, according to records.

Realtor.com shows the property was listed in 2013 for $65 million.

Before Hurricane Ian hit, construction was set to finally wrap in early 2023, according to the outlet. But that timeline has been pushed back once again.

With David’s Westgate Resorts doing $1.4 billion in revenue in 2021, the couple should have the funds to move forward with repairs to the home Jackie Siegel called a “masterpiece.”

Versailles was far from the only home Hurricane Ian devastated. Early estimates of property damage are in the billions, according to the BBC. The storm’s death toll climbed to 21 as of Friday, making it one of the deadliest in the state’s history, POLITICO reported.





    Read more

    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatehurricanessouthwest Florida

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photos via Getty Images)
    Hurricane Ian wreaks devastation on southwest, central Florida: Photos
    Hurricane Ian wreaks devastation on southwest, central Florida: Photos
    (Photos via Getty Images)
    Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida: Photos
    Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida: Photos
    (The Real Deal illustration with Getty Images)
    As Hurricane Ian approaches, builders secure Florida sites
    As Hurricane Ian approaches, builders secure Florida sites
    Lil Wayne and 6480 Allison Road in Miami Beach (Getty Images, Become Legendary/Douglas Elliman Realty)
    Lil Wayne lists Miami Beach mansion for $30M
    Lil Wayne lists Miami Beach mansion for $30M
    Jane Holzer with 980 S Ocean Boulevard (Getty)
    Warhol star Baby Jane Holzer’s planned Palm Beach mansion advances
    Warhol star Baby Jane Holzer’s planned Palm Beach mansion advances
    Christian Slater with 3618 Saint Gaudens Road (Getty Images, 1oak Studios)
    Christian Slater sells Coconut Grove home after three-way bidding war
    Christian Slater sells Coconut Grove home after three-way bidding war
    Jeff Bezos and his parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, with 9501 Journeys End Lane (Douglas Friedman, Getty)
    Jeff Bezos’ parents close on second Coral Gables mansion for $44M
    Jeff Bezos’ parents close on second Coral Gables mansion for $44M
    Tom Joyner with 469 Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Mike Ruiz)
    Tom Joyner sells oceanfront Golden Beach home for $19M
    Tom Joyner sells oceanfront Golden Beach home for $19M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.