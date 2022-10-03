Movers & Shakers: Sandra Fiorenza joins Douglas Elliman

South Florida real estate hiring kicked into high gear last week. Here’s the latest:

Sandra Fiorenza left One Sotheby’s International Realty after 12 years to join Douglas Elliman.

The German-born broker has closed $530 million in sales over the course of her career. She is both a resident and top broker on Miami Beach’s Fisher Island, where she recently bought a pair of lots for $13 million with her husband, aviation exec Randall Fiorenza. In the last two years alone, Sandra Fiorenza closed $54 million in sales on the exclusive island, she said.

One Sotheby’s lost a few other agents this week. Alyssa Morgan left the brokerage to start the Inside Network in partnership with Side, a venture-backed startup based in San Francisco that Tal and Oren Alexander also partnered with earlier this year.

Morgan, a broker in the Miami area, recruited Jaime Blatt, April Barton, and Jasmin Brackett, all from One Sotheby’s, to join her at the Inside Network. Their first listing is asking $75 million for the waterfront estate at 27 Star Island in Miami Beach. The seller is Morgan’s ex-husband, dental accessories entrepreneur John Jansheski, who first listed the property for $90 million in January.

In the commercial sector, JLL Capital Markets announced Jorge Portela will join the company as a senior director on the retail investment sales advisory team.

Prior to joining JLL, Portela founded and led Riverstone Capital Group, a Coral Gables-based real estate investment group. He previously worked for six years at the JLL-acquired HFF, where he closed $3 billion in commercial real estate sales.

Colliers South Florida promoted Kim Kretowicz to lead its health care investment sales division, a newly formed division of its South Florida investment services team.

Based in the firm’s Boca Raton office, Kretowicz will focus on health care investment sales nationwide. She previously worked in Colliers’ tri-state market and specialized in medical office acquisitions, closing $200 million in sales in the past three years.

Gridline Properties, a Miami-based commercial real estate brokerage, recruited Shelly Argy Poston as a senior associate for multifamily properties and development sites. Poston previously spent four years at Marcus & Millichap where she also focused on multifamily and development sales.