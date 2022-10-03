Miami Beach developer Gerald Robins, known as Jerry, died on Sunday at the age of 86.

Robins, who lived on Star Island with his wife, Joan, moved to Florida from New York in the 1950s and became the patriarch of a prominent real estate family.

He fought a 23-year battle with cancer.

“As children, Dad guided us to learn and follow Lao Tzu’s Taoist philosophy both by having us read the writings and also by quietly observing Dad’s actions,” according to his obituary. “We remember at very young ages reading Lao Tzu’s wisdom that explained a true leader: When the work is done, the job complete, they will feel they did it themselves.”

He is survived by his wife and children, Craig, Scott, Gina and Stacy, according to an obituary they wrote.

His children built successful real estate businesses. Craig, founder and CEO of Dacra, has led the transformation of the Miami Design District. Scott, a developer and owner of the Scott Robins Companies, has developed projects in Sunset Harbour, and other areas in Miami Beach. And Stacy, owner/broker of the Stacy Robins Companies, has brokered a number of luxury residential deals.

Robins is also survived by his daughters-in-law Jackie Soffer of Turnberry Associates, Debbie, and grandchildren, Zoe, Josh, GG, Jared, Harrison, Sam, Benjamin, Marlon, Katie, Taj and Jai. Services will be on Thursday at Temple Beth Shalom in Miami Beach. The Robins family said donations can be made to the Gerald Robins Fund at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Diabetes Research Institute and the Miami Jewish Federation.