Miami-Dade County condo sales volume remained flat in the first week of October, while the average sale price rose.

Sales totaled $117.2 million, a smidge higher than the $116.9 million from the week prior. The average sale price increased to $849,000 from $774,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $2 million to $11 million, compared to $1.7 million to $19.5 million the previous week.

Fisher Island on Miami Beach topped the charts last week. Unit 6835 at Palazzo Della Luna at 6835 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $11 million. Liz Hogan with Compass had the listing, and Judith Zeder with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

St Regis, in Bal Harbour, took second place with a $10.5 million sale. Sylvia Fragos with Great Estates International Realty represented the seller. Rafael Arias with One Sotheby’s International Realty and Nancy Batchelor with Compass worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 2nd to Oct. 8th:



Most expensive

Fisher Island, 6835 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6835 | 27 days on the market | $11M | $3,039 psf | Listing agent: Liz Hogan with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Judith Zeder with Coldwell Banker

Least expensive

Three Tequesta, 848 Brickell Key Drive, unit 3301 | 17 days on the market | $2M | $829 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cecilla Cormack with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Geane Brito with Compass Florida

Most days on market

St. Regis, 9705 Collins Avenue, unit 2403N | 157 days on the market | $10.5M | $2,953 psf | Listing agent: Sylvia Fragos with Great Estates International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Rafael Arias with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Three Tequesta, 848 Brickell Key Drive, unit 3301 | 17 days on the market | $2M | $829 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cecilla Cormack with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Geane Brito with Compass Florida