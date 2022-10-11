Miami-Dade County condo sales volume remained flat in the first week of October, while the average sale price rose.
Sales totaled $117.2 million, a smidge higher than the $116.9 million from the week prior. The average sale price increased to $849,000 from $774,000 a week earlier.
Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $2 million to $11 million, compared to $1.7 million to $19.5 million the previous week.
Fisher Island on Miami Beach topped the charts last week. Unit 6835 at Palazzo Della Luna at 6835 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $11 million. Liz Hogan with Compass had the listing, and Judith Zeder with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
St Regis, in Bal Harbour, took second place with a $10.5 million sale. Sylvia Fragos with Great Estates International Realty represented the seller. Rafael Arias with One Sotheby’s International Realty and Nancy Batchelor with Compass worked with the buyer.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 2nd to Oct. 8th:
Most expensive
Fisher Island, 6835 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6835 | 27 days on the market | $11M | $3,039 psf | Listing agent: Liz Hogan with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Judith Zeder with Coldwell Banker
Least expensive
Three Tequesta, 848 Brickell Key Drive, unit 3301 | 17 days on the market | $2M | $829 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cecilla Cormack with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Geane Brito with Compass Florida
Most days on market
St. Regis, 9705 Collins Avenue, unit 2403N | 157 days on the market | $10.5M | $2,953 psf | Listing agent: Sylvia Fragos with Great Estates International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Rafael Arias with One Sotheby’s International Realty
Fewest days on market
