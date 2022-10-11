Open Menu

Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $11M

Miami /
Oct.October 11, 2022 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Palazzo Della Luna (Google Maps, Getty)

Palazzo Della Luna (Google Maps, Getty)

Miami-Dade County condo sales volume remained flat in the first week of October, while the average sale price rose.

Sales totaled $117.2 million, a smidge higher than the $116.9 million from the week prior. The average sale price increased to $849,000 from $774,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $2 million to $11 million, compared to $1.7 million to $19.5 million the previous week.

Fisher Island on Miami Beach topped the charts last week. Unit 6835 at Palazzo Della Luna at 6835 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $11 million. Liz Hogan with Compass had the listing, and Judith Zeder with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

St Regis, in Bal Harbour, took second place with a $10.5 million sale. Sylvia Fragos with Great Estates International Realty represented the seller. Rafael Arias with One Sotheby’s International Realty and Nancy Batchelor with Compass worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 2nd to Oct. 8th:

Most expensive

Fisher Island, 6835 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6835 | 27 days on the market | $11M | $3,039 psf | Listing agent: Liz Hogan with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Judith Zeder with Coldwell Banker

Least expensive

Three Tequesta, 848 Brickell Key Drive, unit 3301 | 17 days on the market | $2M | $829 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cecilla Cormack with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Geane Brito with Compass Florida

Most days on market

St. Regis, 9705 Collins Avenue, unit 2403N | 157 days on the market | $10.5M | $2,953 psf | Listing agent: Sylvia Fragos with Great Estates International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Rafael Arias with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Three Tequesta, 848 Brickell Key Drive, unit 3301 | 17 days on the market | $2M | $829 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cecilla Cormack with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Geane Brito with Compass Florida

(condo.com)

(condo.com)




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventuraCondosmiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Newgard’s Harvey Hernandez with aerial of 66 SW 6th Street, 625 SW 1st Avenue and 69 SW 7th Street (Newgard Development Group, Avison Young, Getty)
    Harvey Hernandez’s firm picks up three more lots for Brickell megaproject
    Harvey Hernandez’s firm picks up three more lots for Brickell megaproject
    Waterford Corporate Centre at 5835 Blue Lagoon Drive (Getty)
    Miami accounting firm pays $17M for Blue Lagoon office building
    Miami accounting firm pays $17M for Blue Lagoon office building
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller with rendering of waterfront mega mansion on Star Island (Lennar, Domo Architecture + Design)
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller scores approval for Star Island compound
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller scores approval for Star Island compound
    Russell Galbut and a rendering of the proposed Gale South Beach Hotel upgrade (Studio Mc+G Architecture, Getty)
    Russell Galbut wants to heighten South Beach hotel, add rooms
    Russell Galbut wants to heighten South Beach hotel, add rooms
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty and Google Maps)
    Inside Miami real estate scam targeting Venezuela’s elite
    Inside Miami real estate scam targeting Venezuela’s elite
    Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Developers Amit Khurana, Saif Sumaida, Davide Bizzi, and Alessandro Pallaoro with a rendering of Fifth Miami Beach (Getty, LinkedIn, Sumaida + Khurana and Bizzi & Partners)
    South Beach office project backed by Google ex-CEO Eric Schmidt launches leasing
    South Beach office project backed by Google ex-CEO Eric Schmidt launches leasing
    From left: Ansorg Development's Karl-Ulrich Ansorg, Tulip Group's Kobi Elbaz, Ofir Gabriel, and Amit Kort in front of 234-264 Northeast 34th Street in Miami (Getty, Google Maps, YouTube/Tulip Group Thailand, usbotschaftberlin, Public domain - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Inside look at planned Edgewater mixed-use condo tower
    Inside look at planned Edgewater mixed-use condo tower
    Michael Shvo with 407 Lincoln Road
    Shvo wants to redevelop aging Lincoln Road clock tower building
    Shvo wants to redevelop aging Lincoln Road clock tower building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.