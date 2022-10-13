Open Menu

Midtown, Prospect plan second Flagler Village apartment project

Developers paid $9.4M for 1.3-acre site

Miami /
Oct.October 13, 2022 01:32 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Prospect Real Estate Group's Michele Zahn and Richard Zahn Sr., Midtown Capital Partners’ Alejandro Velez, and a rendering of the planned Flagler Village apartment project (Baker Barrios Architects, Prospect Real Estate Group, Midtown Capital Partners)

From left: Prospect Real Estate Group’s Michele Zahn and Richard Zahn Sr., Midtown Capital Partners’ Alejandro Velez, and a rendering of the planned Flagler Village apartment project (Baker Barrios Architects, Prospect Real Estate Group, Midtown Capital Partners)

Midtown Capital Partners and Prospect Real Estate Group are making their second bet on Flagler Village’s multifamily market.

The developers plan to build a 173-unit project with roughly 4,000 square feet of retail on the northwest corner of the Florida East Coast Railway tracks and Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Midtown’s Zach Fox said. Midtown and Prospect paid $9.4 million for the 1.3-acre development site at 4 Northwest Seventh Street.

Levy Ft Lauderdale Holding, led by Joshua Levy, sold the site that now is an automotive junkyard, records show. The entity had paid $600,000 for the property in 2011.

Jaime Sturgis and Dan Ross of Native Realty represented Levy Ft Lauderdale in the latest deal that closed on Tuesday.

Midtown and Prospect plan a 12-story building with units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, as well as live-work units, Fox said. Construction is expected to start early next year, with completion slated for late 2024.

Less than three months ago, Midtown and Prospect scored a $64.5 million construction loan for their first joint Flagler Village apartment project.

They are building the 12-story, 252-unit Advantis Station at 600-618 Northeast Third Avenue, less than a half-mile walk from their new project. Construction of Advantis Station is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Midtown, a Miami-based real estate investment and management firm founded in 2010, has spent more than $500 million in purchases over the past five years, according to its website. Led by CEO Alejandro Velez, the firm also has a real estate arm in Spain.

In January, Midtown paid $37 million for Vista Business Park in West Palm Beach. The office and industrial campus is at 2253, 2255, and 2257 Vista Parkway, as well as at 6903, 6917, and 6931 Vista Parkway North.

The firm also owns the four-story building at 1700 North University Drive in the Plantation Pointe business park. It paid $78 million for the property last year.

Prospect, based in DeLand, Fla., is a real estate investment and development company led by Michele Zahn and Richard Zahn Sr. It paid $11 million for Advantis Station’s Flagler Village development site in April.

Over the past couple of years, Flagler Village has caught developers’ attention. Miki Naftali’s Naftali Group paid $20 million in May for almost a full-acre development site at 201 North Federal Highway.

Developers Steven Hudson and Charles Ladd Jr. scored approval from the city of Fort Lauderdale in August for their 30-story, 320-unit Flagler Residences South at 513-517 Northeast Sixth Street. It will be their first of two planned apartment towers in Flagler Village.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Flagler VillageFort LauderdalemultifamilyretailSouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Greystone's Stephen Rosenberg with 1501 Southwest 37th Avenue (Greystone, Google Maps, Getty)
    Lurra Capital drops $43M for apartment complex near Coral Gables
    Lurra Capital drops $43M for apartment complex near Coral Gables
    Newgard’s Harvey Hernandez with aerial of 66 SW 6th Street, 625 SW 1st Avenue and 69 SW 7th Street (Newgard Development Group, Avison Young, Getty)
    Harvey Hernandez’s firm picks up three more lots for Brickell megaproject
    Harvey Hernandez’s firm picks up three more lots for Brickell megaproject
    From left: Ansorg Development's Karl-Ulrich Ansorg, Tulip Group's Kobi Elbaz, Ofir Gabriel, and Amit Kort in front of 234-264 Northeast 34th Street in Miami (Getty, Google Maps, YouTube/Tulip Group Thailand, usbotschaftberlin, Public domain - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Inside look at planned Edgewater mixed-use condo tower
    Inside look at planned Edgewater mixed-use condo tower
    Florida Atlantic University processor Ken Johnson and Brown Harris Stevens' Sheila Rojas (Florida Atlantic University, Brown Harris Stevens, Getty)
    Record rent hikes had slowed. Ian may change that
    Record rent hikes had slowed. Ian may change that
    The Blue Isle apartment complex at 5100 West Sample Road in Margate, FL and Covenant Capital Group’s Frederic Scarola and Govan White (Google Maps, Covenant Capital Group, Getty)
    Covenant bets on Margate multifamily with $61M deal
    Covenant bets on Margate multifamily with $61M deal
    Diego, Jose and Inigo Ardid with a rendering of the planned apartments in Coral Springs (City of Coral Springs, Key Inerternational, Getty)
    Key International to build 377 apartments on former Publix site in Coral Springs
    Key International to build 377 apartments on former Publix site in Coral Springs
    Property Markets Group's Ryan Shear, Kevin Maloney, Dan Kaplan and Greybrook’s Peter Politis with Elser Hotel & Residences; Terra's David Martin and Doral Square (Terra, Property Markets Group, Greybrook)
    Lease roundup: PMG’s Elser, Terra’s Doral Square nab tenants
    Lease roundup: PMG’s Elser, Terra’s Doral Square nab tenants
    From left: Core’s Adam Greenberg and Michael Lapointe with 12095 SW 152nd
    Core pays $45M for West Kendall shopping plaza
    Core pays $45M for West Kendall shopping plaza
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.