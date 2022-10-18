Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price cratered in the second week of October.

Sales totaled $80.7 million, well below the $117.2 million from the week prior. The average sale price fell to $635,000 from $849,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $4.9 million, compared with $1.7 million to $19.5 million the previous week.

Residences by Armani/Casa in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 4702 at 18975 Collins Avenue pulled in $4.9 million. Fabio Lopes with Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing, and Sergio Waissmann with Fortune International Realty represented the buyer.

Biscayne Beach in Miami took second place with a $3.5 million sale. Monica Defortuna with Fortune International Realty represented the seller, and Lourdes Gutierrez with Compass Florida worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 9th to Oct. 15th:

Most expensive

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit 4702 | 120 days on the market | $4.9M | $1,527 psf | Listing agent: Fanio Lopes with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Sergio Waissmann with Fortune International Realty

Least expensive

Ocean Two Condo, 19111 Collins Avenue, unit 3307 | 172 days on the market | $1.5M | $803 psf | Listing agent: Wendy Cohen with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Daniela Levtov with NG International Realty

Most days on market

Ocean Three Condo, 18911 Collins Avenue, unit 601 | 241 days on the market | $3M | $760 psf | Listing agent: Vanessa Frank with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alain Arwas with United Realty Group

Fewest days on market

Majestic Tower, 9601 Collins Avenue unit 1102 | 9 days on the market | $2.3M | $1,065 psf | Listing agent: Melissa Rubin with Compass Florida | Joelle Oiknine with One Sotheby’s International Realty