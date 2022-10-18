Open Menu

Armani/Casa closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.5M to $4.9M

Miami /
Oct.October 18, 2022 02:39 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach (Condos.com, Getty)

Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach (Condos.com, Getty)

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price cratered in the second week of October.

Sales totaled $80.7 million, well below the $117.2 million from the week prior. The average sale price fell to $635,000 from $849,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $4.9 million, compared with $1.7 million to $19.5 million the previous week.

Residences by Armani/Casa in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 4702 at 18975 Collins Avenue pulled in $4.9 million. Fabio Lopes with Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing, and Sergio Waissmann with Fortune International Realty represented the buyer.

Biscayne Beach in Miami took second place with a $3.5 million sale. Monica Defortuna with Fortune International Realty represented the seller, and Lourdes Gutierrez with Compass Florida worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 9th to Oct. 15th:

Most expensive

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit 4702 | 120 days on the market | $4.9M | $1,527 psf | Listing agent: Fanio Lopes with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Sergio Waissmann with Fortune International Realty

Least expensive

Ocean Two Condo, 19111 Collins Avenue, unit 3307 | 172 days on the market | $1.5M | $803 psf | Listing agent: Wendy Cohen with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Daniela Levtov with NG International Realty

Most days on market

Ocean Three Condo, 18911 Collins Avenue, unit 601 | 241 days on the market | $3M | $760 psf | Listing agent: Vanessa Frank with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alain Arwas with United Realty Group

Fewest days on market

Majestic Tower, 9601 Collins Avenue unit 1102 | 9 days on the market | $2.3M | $1,065 psf | Listing agent: Melissa Rubin with Compass Florida | Joelle Oiknine with One Sotheby’s International Realty

(Condo.com)

(Condo.com)




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventurabal harbourCondoskey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo illustration of LeBron James and the Estates at Acqualina (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal; Getty)
    LeBron James buys oceanfront Sunny Isles condo
    LeBron James buys oceanfront Sunny Isles condo
    From left: Coral Rock Development’s Stephen Blumenthal and Aligned Real Estate Holdings’ Jose Hevia with along with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside the UDB (Coral Rock, Aligned Real Estate Development)
    “Embarrassment” to Miami-Dade: Vote on project outside UDB deferred again
    “Embarrassment” to Miami-Dade: Vote on project outside UDB deferred again
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    After Ian: South Florida’s construction costs, insurance to rise
    After Ian: South Florida’s construction costs, insurance to rise
    From left: The Fifth Miami Beach at 944 Fifth Street, 830 Brickell at 830 Brickell Plaza in Miami and One Flagler at 154 Lakeview Avenue in West Palm Beach (Sumaida + Khurana, OKO Group, Related; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    South Florida office rents climb again
    South Florida office rents climb again
    From left: Related Group's Jon Paul Pérez, Integra's Nelson Stabile, and Related Group's Jorge Pérez with St. Regis Residences
    Downsizing plans: Related, Integra shrink St. Regis Brickell
    Downsizing plans: Related, Integra shrink St. Regis Brickell
    From left: Coral Rock Development's Stephen Blumenthal and Aligned Real Estate Holdings' Jose Hevia along with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside the Urban Development Boundary (Coral Rock Development, Aligned Real Estate Holdings)
    Industrial project outside Miami UDB hinges on one vote
    Industrial project outside Miami UDB hinges on one vote
    Fontainebleau Development’s Jeffrey Soffer and a rendering of the planned Savoy condominium in Tequesta (Getty, Village of Tequesta, Fontainebleau Development)
    Jeffrey Soffer-led JV plans oceanfront condos in Tequesta
    Jeffrey Soffer-led JV plans oceanfront condos in Tequesta
    Andian Group's Andres Isaias and seller Mariela Chiriboga along with an aerial view of 7737 Atlantic Way in Altos Del Mar (Getty, Andian Group, Google Maps)
    Oceanfront Miami Beach house in Altos Del Mar sells for $21M
    Oceanfront Miami Beach house in Altos Del Mar sells for $21M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.