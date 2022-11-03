Open Menu

Argentinian investors score approval for North Beach townhomes

Plans call for a four-story building with seven units

Miami /
Nov.November 03, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
7637 Carlyle Avenue and a rendering of the townhome project (Google Maps, Gustavo J. Ramos Architect)

7637 Carlyle Avenue and a rendering of the townhome project (Google Maps, Gustavo J. Ramos Architect)

A pair of Argentinian investors are launching their second townhome project in Miami Beach.

The Miami Beach Design Review Board on Tuesday approved the proposed development at 7637 Carlyle Avenue, along with the demolition of a three-bedroom house completed in 1939 that is on the site. An entity managed by Hector Ricardo Andrelo and Stella Andrelo in Bueno Aires is proposing to redevelop the property into a four-story modern building with seven two-bedroom units, according to plans submitted to the city.

Designed by Doral-based architect Gustavo Ramos, the project is adjacent to a three-story townhome building with six two-bedroom units the Andrelos are currently developing at 7645 Carlyle Avenue. Both are in the North Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach.

“They started the project next door two years ago and are finishing it now,” Ramos said. “Both developments are their first two South Florida projects.”

The Andrelos acquired the 7645 Carlyle Avenue property for $660,000 in 2017 and subsequently demolished a previous single-family home on the site, records show. In 2020, they paid $450,000 for the 7637 Carlyle Avenue property.

The recently approved project will have units with about 1,200 square feet and private rooftop terraces, said Ramos, who also designed the Andrelos’ first project. The buildings will share a parking entrance on 77th Street. “The owners haven’t decided if they will do rentals or put the units up for sale,” Ramos said.

The Andrelos’ townhome projects are near a proposed condominium with co-living units being developed by New York-based Northlink Capital. In July, the design review board approved Northlink’s proposal to build the project on the former site of a Denny’s restaurant at 7140 Collins Avenue.

Out-of-state investors are also scooping up existing low-rise apartment complexes in North Beach and neighboring Normandy Isle. In April, Mangum Holding Company, a U.S. subsidiary of Montreal-based family-owned real investment firm Trams Property Management, acquired the Pierre on the Bay multifamily property at 2050 Bay Drive. Mangum paid $15.2 million for the 70-unit apartment community.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachmultifamilyNorth Beachtownhomes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” Jalal Abuimweis and Elan Capital's Andres Duarte with 2605 and 2561 Northwest 135th Street (Jalal Abuimweis, Elan Capital, Getty)
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments
    Future with waterfront Miami Beach home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M
    Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M
    The Richman Group’s Richard Paul Richman and the site of the project (Google Maps)
    Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
    Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
    Buyers and developers Tal Levinson and Eric Malinasky and the First Eben Ezer Missionary Christian Church at 312 Northwest Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps, Tal Levinson and Eric Malinasky)
    Developers plan 300-plus rentals on Fort Lauderdale church site
    Developers plan 300-plus rentals on Fort Lauderdale church site
    A photo illustration of Smith & Associates' Lee Ackerley and 3621 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Google Maps, Smith & Associates)
    Semiconductor honcho buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome for $8M
    Semiconductor honcho buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome for $8M
    Related's Stephen Ross with rendering of plan to develop the oceanfront Deauville site (Related Companies, Gehry Partners, LLP, Binyan Studios, Getty)
    Breaking down the Related-backed Miami Beach Deauville referendum
    Breaking down the Related-backed Miami Beach Deauville referendum
    Conway Commercial Real Estate's Thomas Conway with 8038 Northeast Second Avenue (Getty)
    Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
    Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
    Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.