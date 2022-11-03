Open Menu

Blackstone sells Tamarac Hampton Inn for $18M

Altamonte Springs-based hotel investors Ramzan and Amin Gulamali paid about $158K per room

Miami /
Nov.November 03, 2022 04:38 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and the Hampton Inn hotel at 5701 Madison Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)

Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and the Hampton Inn hotel at 5701 Madison Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)

Blackstone sold a 113-room hotel in Tamarac for $17.8 million to a pair of hotel investors based in central Florida.

Entities managed by Ramzan and Amin Gulamali acquired The Hampton Inn & Suites at 5701 Madison Avenue, records show. The Gulamalis, principals of Altamonte Springs-based hotel development and investment firm F + F, obtained a $14.3 million mortgage from Ocean Bank.

The deal breaks down to about $158,000 per room.

Blackstone, the New York-based investment giant led by Chairman, CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman, paid $9.5 million for the four-story hotel in 2015, records show. The building was completed in 2009.

Blackstone, which reported $2.3 million in net income in the third quarter, has purged other South Florida hotel properties from its portfolio in recent months.

In August, the firm’s Texas-based subsidiary, G6 Hospitality, sold five Motel 6 and Studio 6 hotels in Coral Springs, Cutler Bay, Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Affiliates of Georgia-based Global Hotel Group paid $61 million for the five properties. The transaction was part of a larger $279.4 million deal that included three other hotels in Florida.

Hotel sales across the tri-county region have picked up in recent months. In September, a joint venture between Montford Group and Opterra Capital paid $28 million for a 96-room Hilton Garden Inn in Miami Beach; Wurzak Hotel Group picked up a 221-key DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Deerfield Beach for $27 million; and an affiliate of Catalyst Capital Group acquired the 81-room Balfour Hotel in Miami Beach for $39.3 million.

The same month, Tom Assouline and members of the Busch beer family paid $33 million for the Red South Beach Hotel, a 110-key property in Miami Beach. In two other separate deals, Highgate Capital Management sold a pair of La Quinta Inn by Wyndham hotels near Miami International Airport for a combined $33 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    blackstonebroward countyHotelstamarac

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Monarch Town Center at 12503-12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar with PGIM Real Estate’s Eric Adler and Stile’s Kenneth Stiles (Google Maps, PGIM, Stiles, Getty)
    PGIM buys Publix-anchored Miramar shopping center for $62M
    PGIM buys Publix-anchored Miramar shopping center for $62M
    Altman's Joel Altman and Seth Wise with rendering of Altis Davie (The Altman Companies, Getty)
    Giddyap! Altman plans 286 apartments next to rodeo arena in Davie
    Giddyap! Altman plans 286 apartments next to rodeo arena in Davie
    A photo illustration of the properties at 7600 Northwest 82nd Place in Medley (top) and 1900 Northeast Seventh Avenue in Dania Beach (Getty, LoopNet)
    Industrial rents keep climbing as vacancies fall in South Florida
    Industrial rents keep climbing as vacancies fall in South Florida
    From left: Axonic Properties’ Jonathan Shechtman and Clayton DeGiacinto; Integra Investments’ Nelson Stabile; the Bella Vista apartment complex at 3541 Northwest 30th Place in Lauderdale Lakes (Getty, Google Maps, Axonic Properties, Integra Investments)
    Axonic scoops up Lauderdale Lakes multifamily in $64M deal
    Axonic scoops up Lauderdale Lakes multifamily in $64M deal
    Andrew Zobler with a rendering of the NoMad Residences project in Wynwood
    Farsighted: Andrew Zobler talks hotel market, surviving the dip and more
    Farsighted: Andrew Zobler talks hotel market, surviving the dip and more
    McDowell Properties' W. Patrick McDowell and Miami Jewish Health's Jeffrey Freimark with plans for 410 affordable apartments for seniors (McDowell Properties, Miami Jewish Health, Reprtwar)
    Pembroke Pines approves 410 affordable apartments for seniors
    Pembroke Pines approves 410 affordable apartments for seniors
    HTG's Matthew Rieger with rendering of University Station (Housing Trust Group, Getty)
    Developer advances affordable housing project in downtown Hollywood
    Developer advances affordable housing project in downtown Hollywood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.