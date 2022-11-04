Open Menu

“As Seen On TV” retailer buys second Estates at Acqualina condo

Buyer bought another unit at the Sunny Isles development for $4.7M in August

Miami /
Nov.November 04, 2022 02:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ashok "Chuck" Khubani and 17909 Collins Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/Chuck Khubani)

Ashok “Chuck” Khubani and 17909 Collins Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/Chuck Khubani)

The man who made a fortune selling “As Seen On TV” products like the Huggle, Dust Daddy, and Pillow Pets Dream Lite, bought an Estates at Acqualina unit for $7.3 million, his second in the new condo project.

Records show Ask Florida LLC, a Florida entity registered to Ashok “Chuck” Khubani and his wife Anita, bought unit 3607 at 17909 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach from the project’s developer, the Trump Group (not related to the former president). Khubani also bought a unit there for $4.7 million in August, according to records.

Khubani is the founder and CEO of Ontel Products, a retailer of “As Seen On TV” goods. His brother, A.J. Khubani, runs the “As Seen On TV” consumer goods brand Telebrands.

Both units are in the 49-story south tower of Estates at Acqualina, which was completed this summer. The oceanfront south tower includes 154 condos ranging from 2,910 square feet to 6,500 square feet. The north tower remains under construction.

Chuck Khubani’s Ask Florida LLC now owns 10 condos throughout Miami-Dade County, according to records. He sold his unit in the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach to Robert Rivani for $7.5 million in May.

Estates at Acqualina will include a 45,000-square-foot amenities villa with an ice skating rink, bowling alley and the soon-to-open Avra Miami Estiatorio restaurant. The two residential towers’ lobbies were designed by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

It is the Trump Group’s third project in Sunny Isles Beach. The developer and its builder, Boston-headquartered Suffolk, sued each other over allegations of unpaid work and slow construction at Estates at Acqualina. The legal woes were put to bed until Suffolk last week reopened its suit in what Jules Trump called a “Halloween ambush.” The builder seeks $15 million in damages, and maintains its allegations of unpaid work.

Despite the legal battles, Estates at Acqualina sales have remained strong. Basketball star LeBron James bought a unit in the building for $9 million in October, marking a return to the area for the ex-Miami Heat player.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketCondosestates at acqualinaSuffolksunny isles beachTrump Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    KAR's Shahab Karmely and Fortune International's Edgardo Defortuna with rendering of 24 Southwest Fourth Street (KAR Properties, Fortune International Group)
    Karmely, Defortuna revive plans for stalled One River Point condo tower
    Karmely, Defortuna revive plans for stalled One River Point condo tower
    Jeff Greene and a rendering of the waterfront West Palm Beach condo towers (Herzog & de Meuron)
    Jeff Greene plans waterfront West Palm Beach condo towers
    Jeff Greene plans waterfront West Palm Beach condo towers
     15701 Collins Avenue and Skyrise Properties' Moshe Azoulay (Zillow, The Residences at Sunny Isles Beach)
    Dallas investor buys flipped Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles condo
    Dallas investor buys flipped Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles condo
    Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    A rendering of Tal Aventura at 2785 Northeast 183rd Street (Tal Aventura)
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    Trump Group's Jules Trump and Suffolk Construction's John Fish with the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Suffolk Construction, Google Maps)
    Suffolk again sues Estates at Acqualina developer in alleged “Halloween ambush”
    Suffolk again sues Estates at Acqualina developer in alleged “Halloween ambush”
    Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach at 6969 Collins Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Miami Beach condo evacuated over structural concerns
    Miami Beach condo evacuated over structural concerns
    6855 North Ocean Boulevard (Cushman & Wakefield)
    Ohio firm pays $29M for oceanfront co-op in Palm Beach County
    Ohio firm pays $29M for oceanfront co-op in Palm Beach County
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.