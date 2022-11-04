The man who made a fortune selling “As Seen On TV” products like the Huggle, Dust Daddy, and Pillow Pets Dream Lite, bought an Estates at Acqualina unit for $7.3 million, his second in the new condo project.

Records show Ask Florida LLC, a Florida entity registered to Ashok “Chuck” Khubani and his wife Anita, bought unit 3607 at 17909 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach from the project’s developer, the Trump Group (not related to the former president). Khubani also bought a unit there for $4.7 million in August, according to records.

Khubani is the founder and CEO of Ontel Products, a retailer of “As Seen On TV” goods. His brother, A.J. Khubani, runs the “As Seen On TV” consumer goods brand Telebrands.

Both units are in the 49-story south tower of Estates at Acqualina, which was completed this summer. The oceanfront south tower includes 154 condos ranging from 2,910 square feet to 6,500 square feet. The north tower remains under construction.

Chuck Khubani’s Ask Florida LLC now owns 10 condos throughout Miami-Dade County, according to records. He sold his unit in the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach to Robert Rivani for $7.5 million in May.

Estates at Acqualina will include a 45,000-square-foot amenities villa with an ice skating rink, bowling alley and the soon-to-open Avra Miami Estiatorio restaurant. The two residential towers’ lobbies were designed by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

It is the Trump Group’s third project in Sunny Isles Beach. The developer and its builder, Boston-headquartered Suffolk, sued each other over allegations of unpaid work and slow construction at Estates at Acqualina. The legal woes were put to bed until Suffolk last week reopened its suit in what Jules Trump called a “Halloween ambush.” The builder seeks $15 million in damages, and maintains its allegations of unpaid work.

Despite the legal battles, Estates at Acqualina sales have remained strong. Basketball star LeBron James bought a unit in the building for $9 million in October, marking a return to the area for the ex-Miami Heat player.