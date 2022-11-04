Open Menu

Karmely, Defortuna revive plans for stalled One River Point condo tower

JV paid $59M for planned site of One River Point

Miami /
Nov.November 04, 2022 05:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
KAR's Shahab Karmely and Fortune International's Edgardo Defortuna with rendering of 24 Southwest Fourth Street (KAR Properties, Fortune International Group)

KAR’s Shahab Karmely and Fortune International’s Edgardo Defortuna with rendering of 24 Southwest Fourth Street (KAR Properties, Fortune International Group)

Developer Shahab Karmely sold a waterfront site on the Miami River for nearly $59 million to a joint venture between his KAR Properties and Edgardo Defortuna’s Fortune International Group.

The sale of the property at 24 Southwest Fourth Street to One River Point Partners marks progress for the long-stalled One River Point project. They plan to co-develop the site, with sales launching next year, according to a press release.

The Karmely-led Miami River Project LLC sold the site. It paid $27.5 million for the 1.8-acre property in 2013.

Architect Rafael Viñoly designed the two-tower luxury condo. Original plans called for an 85-foot waterfall, a three-story, floating glass skybridge, and a 55th floor, members-only “Sky Club” by Adrian Zecha with two restaurants, a cigar lounge, wine cellar and a screening room.

It’s the third project that Karmely and Defortuna will work on together. Fortune led sales and marketing of Karmely’s 2000 Ocean condo project in Hallandale Beach, and the two companies partnered on a bulk purchase of completed condos at Brickell City Centre’s Reach and Rise towers, near the Miami River site. Swire Properties developed Brickell City Centre.

Karmely, based in New York and backed by billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb, embarked on a number of projects in South Florida. He exited his investment in a Wynwood assemblage months ago. Loeb is in contract to sell the development site to the Brooklyn firm LIVWRK for about $20 million.

Karmely first unveiled plans for One River Point in 2014, hiring a sales director the following year and opening a sales center in 2017. But the 60-story, 386-unit condominium was put on hold as the condo market slowed.

A number of projects are planned for the Miami riverfront. The Polish American Club wants to build an eight-story, mixed-use project on the organization’s former banquet hall site at 1250 Northwest 22nd Avenue. The glass-and-steel building would include 40,000 square feet of office space, 20,000 square feet of banquet hall and meeting space, 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and just over 100 apartments.

In October, Newgard Development Group added to its assemblage for a Miami River megaproject. The properties it acquired will serve as the gateway to three residential towers and a marina Newgard plans to develop at a 1.6-acre site at 99 Southwest Seventh Street.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketCondosedgardo defortunaFortune International GroupKAR Propertiesmiami riverMiami-Dade CountyShahab Karmely

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    industrial, Doral, South Florida Industrial Market
    Laurent Groll picks up two Doral warehouses for $18M
    Laurent Groll picks up two Doral warehouses for $18M
    Ashok "Chuck" Khubani and 17909 Collins Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/Chuck Khubani)
    “As Seen On TV” retailer buys second Estates at Acqualina condo
    “As Seen On TV” retailer buys second Estates at Acqualina condo
    Jeff Greene and a rendering of the waterfront West Palm Beach condo towers (Herzog & de Meuron)
    Jeff Greene plans waterfront West Palm Beach condo towers
    Jeff Greene plans waterfront West Palm Beach condo towers
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” Jalal Abuimweis and Elan Capital's Andres Duarte with 2605 and 2561 Northwest 135th Street (Jalal Abuimweis, Elan Capital, Getty)
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments
     15701 Collins Avenue and Skyrise Properties' Moshe Azoulay (Zillow, The Residences at Sunny Isles Beach)
    Dallas investor buys flipped Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles condo
    Dallas investor buys flipped Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles condo
    Third Point’s Dan Loeb and Livwrk's Asher Abehsera 2050 North Miami Avenue (Third Point, Livwrk, Google Maps, Getty)
    Billionaire Dan Loeb selling Wynwood site to Brooklyn developer
    Billionaire Dan Loeb selling Wynwood site to Brooklyn developer
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    The Richman Group’s Richard Paul Richman and the site of the project (Google Maps)
    Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
    Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.