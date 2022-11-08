Open Menu

Speaker Spotlight: Get to know Jeff Greene

The prolific West Palm Beach developer will join the stage at TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum Thursday in Miami

Nov.November 08, 2022 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Developer Jeff Greene is no stranger to the South Florida market or the TRD stage. But at this TRD Showcase + Forum, he’s got more to talk about than ever.

The Palm Beach resident, well-known for his One West Palm mixed-use project, recently announced two residential towers on part of the roughly 26 acres of West Palm Beach he acquired in 2015. The billionaire has said he’ll develop waterfront condos on the site, but further plans for the large parcel are yet to be announced.

He’ll take the stage with broker-turned-developer and trophy property collector Michael Shvo on Thursday, to break down the region’s commercial market.

Long before Greene made billions and headlines cashing in on the subprime crash, he made millions investing in real estate. After working for three years as a circus promoter, Greene made his first foray into the industry during business school, buying a three-unit building in Massachusetts. From there the investor shaped a portfolio that spanned Los Angeles to New York, to of course, Florida.

With seven-figure homes in Palm Beach and the Hamptons, a wide-ranging art collection, private jets, and more, Greene ticks many of the classic billionaire boxes. But his attitude diverges a bit: A recent profile called him the “gloomiest billionaire in Palm Beach.” He’s political, having run for a senate seat in 2010 and governorship in 2018 as a Democrat, and is a member of The Giving Pledge.

Greene is outspoken about his real estate views, too. Though his One West Palm project includes hotel and office, he has said he’s more bullish on multifamily. He’s criticized the Fed and battled it out over projects with local politicians. And on Thursday, he’ll be chatting with TRD’s Amir Korangy and notorious industry bad boy Shvo.

We’ll see you there.

