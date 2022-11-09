Open Menu

Midwest car dealer sells waterfront North Palm Beach mansion for $11M

Property is in gated boating community Frenchman’s Harbor

Miami /
Nov.November 09, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
13815 Baycliff Drive in North Palm Beach and Jill Green (Google Maps, GreenCC.com, Getty)

The head of a family-run car dealership group in the Midwest’s Quad Cities sold her waterfront mansion in North Palm Beach for $10.9 million.

Records show Jill Green sold the home at 13815 Baycliff Drive to John G. Hayes and Jillian B. Hayes. John Hayes is the co-founder and managing partner of Boston-based investment firm Great Hill Partner, according to Bloomberg. He is also chairman of Locus Robotics, a warehouse robotics firm based in Wilmington, Mass.

Jill Green leads a portfolio of car dealerships in the Quad Cities, a region that includes Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa, and Rock Island, Moline and East Moline in Illinois.

Ann Cusa of Douglas Elliman had the listing.

Green bought the house for $4.3 million in 2015, the year it was built, according to records. The nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion sits on 0.6 acres and spans seven bedrooms, seven full-bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, according to the listing. The estate features 100 feet of waterfront and a private dock that can accommodate a 70-foot long boat. The home also includes an elevator, saltwater pool and outdoor kitchen, the listing shows.

The property is within the private boating community Frenchman’s Harbor, a gated development of 48 homes, each with water frontage and a private dock. The community was developed by the Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers and completed construction in 2015. Robert Toll, one of the firm’s founding brothers, died in October.

Waterfront properties in North Palm Beach have been in high demand due to an influx of luxury buyers. Despite a mellowing of the market over the summer, it has maintained strong prices.

Larry Ellison listed an oceanfront teardown in North Palm Beach for $145 million in August, after paying $80 million for the property last year. Ellison opted for a $173 million oceanfront estate in Manalapan in June instead.

Another oceanfront North Palm Beach estate sold for $22 million in March. The “Queen of Versailles” Jackie Siegel and her timeshare chief husband David Siegel bought a waterfront property for $5.2 million in February.




