Waterfront Bal Harbour mansion sells for $28M

It hit the market in August for $35M

Miami /
Nov.November 18, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
182 Bal Bay Drive in Bal Harbour (Google Maps)

A waterfront Bal Harbour mansion traded for $27.8 million, more than twice its sale price nearly a decade ago.

Moonbeam Capital Investments FL LLC, led by Alex Levin and Tair Yakubov, sold the nearly 13,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom estate at 182 Bal Bay Drive, property records show. A land trust bought the Bal Harbour mansion.

The 0.7-acre property hit the market in August for $35 million. Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker’s The Jills Zeder Group had the listing. Alisa Gitman of Miami Matrix Realty represented the buyer. Hertzberg declined to comment on the sale and Gitman could not be reached for comment.

Moonbeam paid $13 million for the property in 2013, records show. It has more than 220 feet of water frontage, two infinity pools and an entertainment rooftop on the third floor, according to the listing. The house has a movie theater, 750-gallon aquarium and an 850-bottle temperature controlled wine room. It was built in 2008.

The hidden buyer’s neighbors include Simon Falic, chairman of Duty Free Americas, and other members of the Falic family, records show.

Partly due to a jump in mortgage rates, residential sales have slowed this year in South Florida compared to 2021, which experienced record deal volume and record prices. More recently, some sellers have been adjusting their pricing to get deals done.

This latest sale in Bal Harbour adds to a handful of high-priced closings on Bal Bay Drive’s waterfront over the past two years.

In June, Israeli-American businesswoman Shari Arison, daughter of the late Carnival Corp. founder Ted Arison, sold her mansion at 276 Bal Bay Drive for $41.5 million. Last summer, investor Joseph Imbesi sold three adjacent properties on Bal Bay Drive, including a waterfront property at 200 Bal Bay Drive, on the site of the former yacht club, for $54.9 million. In a separate deal, Imbesi sold the house at 196 Bal Bay Drive and the lot next door at 192 Bal Bay Drive for $43 million to WeWork founder Adam Neumann, who is building a mansion on the property.




