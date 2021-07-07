Open Menu

Bal Harbour investor Joseph Imbesi sells waterfront lot for $55M

Deal follows $44M sale of nearby properties to WeWork founder Adam Neumann

Miami /
Jul.July 07, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Bal Harbour lot (Douglas Elliman)

The Bal Harbour lot (Douglas Elliman)

Bal Harbour investor Joseph Imbesi sold a waterfront property on the site of the former yacht club for $54.9 million.

Property records show Flamingo Way Enterprises LLC sold the lot at 200 Bal Bay Drive to a trust managed by attorney and trustee Mark Meland. It was listed for $65 million.

Tony Imbesi, an agent with Douglas Elliman and the son of Joseph Imbesi, represented his father in the sale of the 1.8-acre property. Dina Goldentayer, also with Elliman, brought the buyer.

The property features a 915-foot seawall, seven boat slips and has already been approved for a helipad. According to the listing, the docks can be demolished to make way for a super yacht.

The waterfront lot was formerly the Alfred Browning Parker-designed Bal Harbour Yacht Club, which was demolished in 2001.

The elder Imbesi acquired the site as part of a larger $19 million deal in 1999. Imbesi sold part of that property, home to the oceanfront Bal Harbour Club, in 2012 to developer Eduardo Costantini’s Consultatio for $220 million, where Consultatio built the condo tower Oceana Bal Harbour.

In June, Imbesi sold a nearby 50,000-square-foot property to WeWork founder Adam Neumann for $44 million.

Two years ago, Imbesi and his wife sold their waterfront Manalapan home for $6.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bal harbourMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jonathan Cox and Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach (Federated Companies, Foster and Partners)
    Federated Companies developer buys Faena House condo for $6M
    Federated Companies developer buys Faena House condo for $6M
    (Google Maps, Mansions At Acqualina)
    $27M penthouse sale in Sunny Isles leads weekly condo sales
    $27M penthouse sale in Sunny Isles leads weekly condo sales
    Crestview Towers Condo in North Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)
    North Miami Beach condo tower ordered evacuated months after engineer deems structure unsafe
    North Miami Beach condo tower ordered evacuated months after engineer deems structure unsafe
    Steven Witkoff and 700 North Miami Avenue (Google Maps)
    Witkoff, Monroe pay $94M for site of canceled Marriott hotel at Miami Worldcenter
    Witkoff, Monroe pay $94M for site of canceled Marriott hotel at Miami Worldcenter
    U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Surfside at a memorial for people lost since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Judge OKs insurance disbursements to victims of fatal Surfside condo collapse
    Judge OKs insurance disbursements to victims of fatal Surfside condo collapse
    Fred P. Hochberg and Beach House 8 (Getty, Google Maps)
    EXIM head under President Obama buys Miami Beach condo
    EXIM head under President Obama buys Miami Beach condo
    Steele Platt and Sol Kumin with Palazzo Del Sol (Getty, Palazzo Del Sol)
    Yard House founder Steele Platt sells Fisher Island condo for $8M
    Yard House founder Steele Platt sells Fisher Island condo for $8M
    An aerial after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Surfside officials focused on turtle disruption, overgrown hedges in years leading to deadly collapse
    Surfside officials focused on turtle disruption, overgrown hedges in years leading to deadly collapse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.