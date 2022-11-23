Sean Hannity’s oceanfront townhouse in Palm Beach is getting an update.

The Palm Beach Town Council unanimously approved plans for an addition to the Fox News star’s home during a development review meeting last week.

Although the conservative media personality spends four hours a day performing live political commentary on his radio and television shows, the town council spent barely three minutes reviewing his request. The plans arrived at the council members’ desks already with the seal of approval from the Palm Beach Architectural Commission, which voted unanimously in favor of the plans at its Oct. 26 meeting.

The approved plans will add a 409-square-foot bedroom to the second story of Hannity’s townhome at 9 Sloans Curve Drive. The request also includes the installation of a 20-kilowatt generator and updates to the landscaping of the property.

Hannity bought the home in April of last year from a couple that flipped it in a month for a $1.1 million profit. Records show Hannity paid $5.3 million for the 3,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse. The back patio, which includes a private pool, faces the ocean.

Built in 1981, the townhome is one of 15 in the gated Sloans Curve community north of Phipps Ocean Park, and the condominiums at 2100 and 2000 South Ocean Boulevard. Hannity’s next-door neighbor in the complex is former U.S. Ambassador and Republican fundraiser Clifford Sobel, records show.

Sloans Curve is less than three miles from Mar-a-Lago, the private club and residence of former president Donald Trump, where he announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election last week. Hannity broadcast the announcement live on his Fox News show.

Hannity’s townhome is a small piece of a much larger real estate portfolio. As revealed in the 2018 trial of his former lawyer Michael Cohen, the media personality privately acquired a nearly $90 million real estate empire spanning several states and ranging from apartment complexes to mansions.

The Palm Beach Town Council regularly reviews projects for big-name residents. In September, the body approved plans put forward by Andy Warhol star Baby Jane Holzer, a life-long Palm Beacher building a new 10,800-square-foot mansion.