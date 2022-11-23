Open Menu

TA Realty drops $241M for Medley industrial park

Boston-based firm paid $241 psf for 12 warehouses

Miami /
Nov.November 23, 2022 04:20 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
TA Realty Managing Partner James Buckingham and the industrial park at 9701-9793 Northwest 91st Court in Medley (TA Realty, CBRE)

TA Realty Managing Partner James Buckingham and the industrial park at 9701-9793 Northwest 91st Court in Medley (TA Realty, CBRE)

In one of the largest South Florida industrial deals of the year, TA Realty picked up 12 warehouses in Medley for $241 million.

An affiliate of the Boston-based real estate investment firm paid $241 million for a 1-million-square-foot industrial park at 9701-9793 Northwest 91st Court, according to the real estate database Vizzda and property records. TA Realty, led by Managing Partner James Buckingham, paid $241 per square foot for the buildings.

A CBRE team led by José Lobón and Trey Barry represented the seller, an affiliate of DWS, a Chicago-based global asset manager.

In 1996, DWS bought the industrial assemblage for $36.8 million, records show. The buildings were completed between 1982 and 1988.

The industrial park is fully leased to 46 tenants, according to a press release. The property is near Miami International Airport, a submarket of the Miami-Dade industrial market where tenants are paying 24 percent above the average asking rent of $14.65 a square foot for the overall county, a CBRE report shows.

Across Miami-Dade, industrial asking rents soared 35 percent since the start of the pandemic, the report states. The county’s industrial vacancy rate also dropped significantly to 1.8 percent in the third quarter, compared to 4.5 percent during the same period last year.

This month, Lithia Motors, a Medford, Oregon-based national automotive company, paid $28.5 million for an industrial building in Doral. Miami Beach-based investor Laurent Groll also entered into the Doral industrial submarket with an $18.1 million purchase of two adjacent warehouses.

TA Realty is among the most active out-of-state real estate investment firms in South Florida. In May, the firm sold a Coral Gables office building for $24.7 million to an entity managed by Mexican real estate investors Benjamin Cojab and Eduardo Gildenson.

Last year, TA Realty paid $82.8 million for a Delray Beach apartment complex, and bought a Hialeah Gardens industrial complex for $25.8 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrialmedleyMiami-Dade CountySouth Florida Industrial MarketTA Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Florida Value Partners’ Gus Alfonso and Atlantic I Pacific Communities’ Howard Cohen with renderings of the project (LinkedIn, AP Companies, Corwil Architects, Getty)
    Fries with that? Developers propose rental towers at Shorty’s BBQ site
    Fries with that? Developers propose rental towers at Shorty’s BBQ site
    A photo illustration of J.J. Rendon and Elysee Miami (Getty, Elysee Miami, Oficialjjrendon, CC BY-SA 3.0 - Wikimedia Commons)
    Venezuelan political activist J.J. Rendón buys Miami Penthouse for $15M
    Venezuelan political activist J.J. Rendón buys Miami Penthouse for $15M
    Merit Hill Capital CEO Elizabeth Schlesinger and the self-storage facility at 5370 South University Drive in Davie (Merit Hill Capital, Google Maps)
    Merit Hill Capital pays $18M for Davie self-storage facility
    Merit Hill Capital pays $18M for Davie self-storage facility
    First Quality Enterprises' Kambiz Damaghi along with a rendering of the two proposed residential towers next to MiamiCentral (Getty, First Quality Enterprises, Facebook/Clinton County Economic Partnership, Zyscovich)
    Damaghi family buys resi tower dev sites next to MiamiCentral
    Damaghi family buys resi tower dev sites next to MiamiCentral
    Douglas Elliman’s Jay Parker, Related Group's Jorge Pérez and Fisher island (Google Maps, Getty, Douglas Elliman, Related Group)
    VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project
    VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project
    7431 Fisher Island Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Residential sales fall 30% across South Florida
    Residential sales fall 30% across South Florida
    182 Bal Bay Drive in Bal Harbour (Google Maps)
    Waterfront Bal Harbour mansion sells for $28M
    Waterfront Bal Harbour mansion sells for $28M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.