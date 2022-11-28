Open Menu

Boich, Beal and Mathias score approval for Sunset Harbour project

Miami Beach board unanimously approved 50K sf office and restaurant project

Miami /
Nov.November 28, 2022 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
SL Green’s Andrew Mathias, Boich Investment Group’s Wayne Boich and Related Companies’ Bruce Beal Jr. with rendering of 1920 Alton Road (SL Green, Boich Enterprises, Related Companies)

A group led by Wayne Boich secured approval from the city of Miami Beach for a commercial project in Sunset Harbour.

The Miami Beach Planning Board unanimously approved conditional use permits with some conditions for the planned five-story, 50,000-square-foot-plus office and restaurant project at 1920 Alton Road. Boich, CEO of Miami Beach-based Boich Investment Group, is leading development of the project. His investors, SL Green’s Andrew Mathias and Related Companies’ Bruce Beal Jr. own equal shares of the project.

It will include two ground-floor restaurants.

Alton Office Holdings II paid $21.3 million for the Sunset Harbour property late last year. Restaurateur Tonino Doino sold the building. The property is home to a Pura Vida restaurant and an Anatomy gym.

Last week’s planning board approval doesn’t allow for short-term rentals, bans idling trash pick-up or delivery in the right of way on 20th Street or Sunset Drive, and creates traffic and valet conditions for the property. Bilzin Sumberg attorney Carter McDowell represented the developer. Gensler designed the plans.

Beal and Mathias are personally investing in the development — New York-based Related and SL Green are not, city documents show. But Related Companies has been expanding its reach in South Florida. Related, led by Chairman Stephen Ross, who also owns the Miami Dolphins, is building a supertall office tower with Swire Properties at Brickell City Centre in Miami, in addition to a number of projects in West Palm Beach. Ross/Related backed a proposed floor area ratio increase for the historic Deauville site and surrounding properties, which voters rejected earlier this month.

Miami Beach Planning Board members Tanya Bhatt, Kareem Brantley, Yechiel Ciment, Gayle Durham, Brian Elias, Jonathan Freidin and Nick Gelpi all voted in favor of the conditional use permits for the Sunset Harbour project.

In the same neighborhood, developer Ronny Finvarb plans a mixed-use residential project at 1790 Alton Road, where he originally wanted to build a hotel. His five-story building would have 12 residential units, a rooftop deck with a private pool and bar, and restaurant space on the first and second floors, according to the plans.

Nearby, Deco Capital Group and RWN Real Estate Partners, billionaire Marc Rowan’s family office, are building Eighteen Sunset, a luxury office and residential project in the 1700 Block of Purdy Avenue and Bay Road.




