Open Menu

Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.5M to $9.3M

Miami /
Nov.November 22, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
7431 Fisher Island Drive (Google Maps, Getty)

7431 Fisher Island Drive (Google Maps, Getty)

Defying a multi-week downward trend, Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price bounced back significantly in the third week of November.

Sales totaled $104.2 million, nearly double the $57.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price rose to $642,000 from $556,000 the week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $9.3 million, compared with $1 million to $5 million the previous week.

The rise in prices reverses a trend from October, when metrics for luxury condo sales revealed a downturn in the market.

A sale at 7400 Oceanside at Fisher Island in Miami Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 7431 at 7431 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $9.3 million. Dora Puig with Luxe Living Realty had the listing. Maria Oneide Gioia, with Luxury Living Realty represented the buyer.

Azure in Surfside took second place with a $6.5 million sale. Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran represented both sides of the deal for unit 607 at 9401 Collins Avenue.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 13th to Nov. 19th:

Most expensive

7400 Oceanside at Fisher Island, 7431 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7431 | 120 days on the market | $9.3M | $2,264 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig with Luxe Living Realty | Buyer’s agent: Maria Oneide Gioia with Luxury Living Realty

Least expensive

Blue Diamond, 4779 Collins Avenue, unit 2408 | 47 days on the market | $1.5M | $1,007 psf | Listing agent: Julio Oliveira with Elite International Realty Inc | Buyer’s agent: Michelle Dehez with Gary Hennes Realtors

Most days on market

Azure, 9401 Collins Avenue, unit 607 | 211 days on the market | $6.5M | $1,309 psf | Listing agent: Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran | Buyer’s agent: Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran

Fewest days on market

Caribbean Condo | 44 days on the market | $2.9M | $1,789 psf | Listing agent: Christopher Zoller with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Buyer’s agent: Stacy Robins with Stacy Robins Companies

(condo.com)

(condo.com)




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventuraCondoscoral gablesFisher Islandmiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    TA Realty Managing Partner James Buckingham and the industrial park at 9701-9793 Northwest 91st Court in Medley (TA Realty, CBRE)
    TA Realty drops $241M for Medley industrial park
    TA Realty drops $241M for Medley industrial park
    Florida Value Partners’ Gus Alfonso and Atlantic I Pacific Communities’ Howard Cohen with renderings of the project (LinkedIn, AP Companies, Corwil Architects, Getty)
    Fries with that? Developers propose rental towers at Shorty’s BBQ site
    Fries with that? Developers propose rental towers at Shorty’s BBQ site
    A photo illustration of J.J. Rendon and Elysee Miami (Getty, Elysee Miami, Oficialjjrendon, CC BY-SA 3.0 - Wikimedia Commons)
    Venezuelan political activist J.J. Rendón buys Miami Penthouse for $15M
    Venezuelan political activist J.J. Rendón buys Miami Penthouse for $15M
    Michael Shvo, Rishi Kapoor, Jorge Pérez and Eric Schmidt with 407 Lincoln Road, 1260 Washington Avenue, 120 MacArthur Causeway, Terminal Island, 944 Fifth Street and 411 Michigan Avenue (SHVO, Related Companies, Location Ventures, Guillaume Paumier, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia CommonsLoopNet, Arquitectonica, Touzet Studios, TECMA)
    Map: Here are 655K sf of offices on tap in Miami Beach
    Map: Here are 655K sf of offices on tap in Miami Beach
    First Quality Enterprises' Kambiz Damaghi along with a rendering of the two proposed residential towers next to MiamiCentral (Getty, First Quality Enterprises, Facebook/Clinton County Economic Partnership, Zyscovich)
    Damaghi family buys resi tower dev sites next to MiamiCentral
    Damaghi family buys resi tower dev sites next to MiamiCentral
    Douglas Elliman’s Jay Parker, Related Group's Jorge Pérez and Fisher island (Google Maps, Getty, Douglas Elliman, Related Group)
    VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project
    VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project
    Gil Dezer and a rendering of the Bentley Residences (Dezer via Sonya Revell, Bentley Residences Miami)
    Dezer scores $40M loan tied to planned Bentley Residences
    Dezer scores $40M loan tied to planned Bentley Residences
    From left: Shadi Shomar, Russell Galbut, Renata and Cesar Giovannini with 510 Ocean Drive (Arte Hospitality, Lynx Property Services)
    Arte Hospitality completes buyout of Ocean Drive condo-hotel, scores loan
    Arte Hospitality completes buyout of Ocean Drive condo-hotel, scores loan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.