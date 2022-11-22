Defying a multi-week downward trend, Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price bounced back significantly in the third week of November.

Sales totaled $104.2 million, nearly double the $57.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price rose to $642,000 from $556,000 the week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $9.3 million, compared with $1 million to $5 million the previous week.

The rise in prices reverses a trend from October, when metrics for luxury condo sales revealed a downturn in the market.

A sale at 7400 Oceanside at Fisher Island in Miami Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 7431 at 7431 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $9.3 million. Dora Puig with Luxe Living Realty had the listing. Maria Oneide Gioia, with Luxury Living Realty represented the buyer.

Azure in Surfside took second place with a $6.5 million sale. Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran represented both sides of the deal for unit 607 at 9401 Collins Avenue.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 13th to Nov. 19th:



Most expensive

7400 Oceanside at Fisher Island, 7431 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7431 | 120 days on the market | $9.3M | $2,264 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig with Luxe Living Realty | Buyer’s agent: Maria Oneide Gioia with Luxury Living Realty

Least expensive

Blue Diamond, 4779 Collins Avenue, unit 2408 | 47 days on the market | $1.5M | $1,007 psf | Listing agent: Julio Oliveira with Elite International Realty Inc | Buyer’s agent: Michelle Dehez with Gary Hennes Realtors

Most days on market

Azure, 9401 Collins Avenue, unit 607 | 211 days on the market | $6.5M | $1,309 psf | Listing agent: Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran | Buyer’s agent: Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran

Fewest days on market

Caribbean Condo | 44 days on the market | $2.9M | $1,789 psf | Listing agent: Christopher Zoller with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Buyer’s agent: Stacy Robins with Stacy Robins Companies