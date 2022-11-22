Defying a multi-week downward trend, Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price bounced back significantly in the third week of November.
Sales totaled $104.2 million, nearly double the $57.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price rose to $642,000 from $556,000 the week earlier.
Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $9.3 million, compared with $1 million to $5 million the previous week.
The rise in prices reverses a trend from October, when metrics for luxury condo sales revealed a downturn in the market.
A sale at 7400 Oceanside at Fisher Island in Miami Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 7431 at 7431 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $9.3 million. Dora Puig with Luxe Living Realty had the listing. Maria Oneide Gioia, with Luxury Living Realty represented the buyer.
Azure in Surfside took second place with a $6.5 million sale. Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran represented both sides of the deal for unit 607 at 9401 Collins Avenue.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 13th to Nov. 19th:
Most expensive
7400 Oceanside at Fisher Island, 7431 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7431 | 120 days on the market | $9.3M | $2,264 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig with Luxe Living Realty | Buyer’s agent: Maria Oneide Gioia with Luxury Living Realty
Least expensive
Blue Diamond, 4779 Collins Avenue, unit 2408 | 47 days on the market | $1.5M | $1,007 psf | Listing agent: Julio Oliveira with Elite International Realty Inc | Buyer’s agent: Michelle Dehez with Gary Hennes Realtors
Most days on market
Azure, 9401 Collins Avenue, unit 607 | 211 days on the market | $6.5M | $1,309 psf | Listing agent: Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran | Buyer’s agent: Silvia Coltrane with Corcoran
Fewest days on market
Caribbean Condo | 44 days on the market | $2.9M | $1,789 psf | Listing agent: Christopher Zoller with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Buyer’s agent: Stacy Robins with Stacy Robins Companies