Open Menu

John Sandberg, team leave Douglas Elliman for Compass

After 10 years at Elliman, Sandberg says tech and team-building culture drew him to Compass

Miami /
Nov.November 29, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
John Sandberg

John Sandberg

After more than a decade at Douglas Elliman, John Sandberg is packing his bags and heading to Compass’ office in Miami Beach.

Following the broker are his two team members, Nick Jovanovich and Jennifer Quinones. Under the umbrella of the Sandberg Group, the team closed almost $90 million in sales last year, and has closed $45 million in sales this year to date, according to a spokesperson for Compass.

Nick Jovanovich and Jennifer Quinones

Nick Jovanovich and Jennifer Quinones (Douglas Elliman)

The Sandberg Group has been recognized by Douglas Elliman as a top producer, primarily serving the luxury markets in Miami and Miami Beach. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said a spokesperson for the brokerage.

Sandberg said he was drawn to Compass by its technology and company culture, specifically the emphasis on team building.

“Building a team has never come naturally to me,” he said, “Here, it’s encouraged and tutored.”

Sandberg, who only has ever worked with one or two people at a time, noted the difficulty of competing with the large broker teams that have cropped up in recent years.

“There’s leverage in numbers,” he said. Now, with the move to Compass, he’s looking to expand his team, but he doesn’t yet know how big he wants it to grow. “It could be five, six, four, eight, seven. I’m not sure,” he said.

Sandberg, who started his career as an investment manager at Bear Stearns, said he’s conscious of the timing of his move. Compass stock recently rallied after a difficult summer of hemorrhaging money, and a recession looms on the horizon.

“[Compass has] reduced their staff greatly, so their margins are up,” he said, “I’m confident we’ll steer through this.”

Sandberg also name-dropped some of the heavy hitters Compass has been able to lure in recent years, including Chad Carroll and Nancy Batchelor.

“We’ve got some monsters here,” he said.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragescompassdouglas ellimanmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach 
    Estates at Acqualina tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Estates at Acqualina tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Edna Buchanan with 400 W San Marino Drive
    Crime writer Edna Buchanan sells Venetian Islands home for $12M
    Crime writer Edna Buchanan sells Venetian Islands home for $12M
    Jon Paul Pérez with an aerial of Fisher Island (Google Maps)
    Related ups ask for planned Fisher Island penthouse to $90M
    Related ups ask for planned Fisher Island penthouse to $90M
    5760 North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Hedge funder sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $36M
    Hedge funder sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $36M
    SL Green’s Andrew Mathias, Boich Investment Group’s Wayne Boich and Related Companies’ Bruce Beal Jr. with rendering of 1920 Alton Road (SL Green, Boich Enterprises, Related Companies)
    Boich, Beal and Mathias score approval for Sunset Harbour project
    Boich, Beal and Mathias score approval for Sunset Harbour project
    Michael Shvo, Rishi Kapoor, Jorge Pérez and Eric Schmidt with 407 Lincoln Road, 1260 Washington Avenue, 120 MacArthur Causeway, Terminal Island, 944 Fifth Street and 411 Michigan Avenue (SHVO, Related Companies, Location Ventures, Guillaume Paumier, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia CommonsLoopNet, Arquitectonica, Touzet Studios, TECMA)
    Map: Here are 655K sf of offices on tap in Miami Beach
    Map: Here are 655K sf of offices on tap in Miami Beach
    Douglas Elliman’s Jay Parker, Related Group's Jorge Pérez and Fisher island (Google Maps, Getty, Douglas Elliman, Related Group)
    VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project
    VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project
    7431 Fisher Island Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.