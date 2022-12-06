Open Menu

BitPay CEO buys SeaGlass condo on Jupiter Island

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development and Perko Development Partners’ project, completed in November, has closed 20 units so far, for a total of $162M

Miami /
Dec.December 06, 2022 04:33 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
BitPay's Stephen Pair with SeaGlass Jupiter Island (BitPay, Google Maps, Getty)

BitPay’s Stephen Pair with SeaGlass Jupiter Island (BitPay, Google Maps, Getty)

A cryptocurrency payments chief and his wife bought a condo at Jeffrey Soffer’s SeaGlass Jupiter Island for $12 million.

Records show Stephen and Lisa Pair bought unit 901 at the newly completed condominium project at 1500 Beach Road in Tequesta from the developer. Stephen Pair is the co-founder and CEO of BitPay, an Atlanta-based Bitcoin payments platform.

The 10 story, 21-unit condominium was developed in a joint venture between Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development and Perko Development Partners, a local firm led by founder Philip J. Perko. Sales launched in early 2020, led by an in-house team at Fontainebleau Development. Construction was completed in November, records show. Twenty units have closed in the past few weeks, for a total of $162 million.

Soffer bought out the owners of the previous condo on the site, the Blowing Rock Club, in 2017, and bulldozed it in 2019. In March of last year, Fontainebleau secured a $50 million construction loan from Bank OZK to finance the project.

SeaGlass’ property lies between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, with 170 feet each of beachfront and waterfront, an oceanfront pool deck, gym, and club room, according to the developer’s website. All units include a private two-car garage, the site shows. Floorplans include three- and four-bedroom options, and span 3,700 square feet to 5,000 square feet.

Jupiter Island is a quiet, wealthy enclave that spans the coasts of Palm Beach and Martin counties. Conair heiress Babe Rizzuto paid $35 million for an oceanfront estate on the island in August. In February, a Utah real estate investor dropped $14.1 million on a waterfront teardown after false rumors went flying that Nancy Pelosi bought the property. Greg Norman, one of the greats in the golf world, sold his Jupiter Island compound for $55 million last year to the family of Victoria’s Secret billionaire Les Wexner.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosFontainebleau Developmentjeffrey sofferJupiter IslandTequesta

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Z Capital’s James Zenni Jr. with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Eleventh Circuit Court)
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    Fisher island, Continuum South Tower, Estates at Acqualina and rendering of Ritz-Carlton Residences (Google Maps, Ritz-Carlton)
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November
    A photo illustration of Venezuelan ex-Supreme Court justice Carmen Porras (Getty, Supreme Court of Justice)
    Ex-Venezuelan judge, Chavez supporter turns to Miami real estate
    Ex-Venezuelan judge, Chavez supporter turns to Miami real estate
    Continuum South Tower at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Continuum closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Continuum closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Dion De Cesare with 900 North Congress Avenue (Google Maps, Broward County, Getty)
    Criminally charged ex-West Palm club owner’s properties face forfeiture
    Criminally charged ex-West Palm club owner’s properties face forfeiture
    From left: Fortune Christie's International Real Estate's Victoria Fisher and The Agency's Daniel Tzinker (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Fortune Christie's International Real Estate, The Agency)
    Movers & Shakers: Victoria Fisher Team moves to Fortune Christie’s
    Movers & Shakers: Victoria Fisher Team moves to Fortune Christie’s
    Z Capital's James Zenni Jr. with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Z Capital allegedly owes $2M legal bill: lawsuit
    Z Capital allegedly owes $2M legal bill: lawsuit
    Merrimac's Dev Motwan, Aria’s David Ardit and Merrimac’s Nitin Motwani with rendering of 600 Miami Worldcenter (LinkedIn, Miami Worldcenter)
    Aria, Merrimac nab Miami Worldcenter site for $18M
    Aria, Merrimac nab Miami Worldcenter site for $18M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.