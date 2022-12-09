Open Menu

Miami Beach board to vote on Shvo’s office project and Witkoff’s Shore Club

Redevelopments on Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue need approvals to move forward

Miami /
Dec.December 09, 2022 03:32 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Shvo with a rendering of 407 Lincoln Road and Steve Witkoff, Alex Witkoff, Monroe Capital’s Theodore Koenig, and The Shore Club at 1901 Collins Avenue (SHVO, Witkoff, Monroe Capital)

Michael Shvo with a rendering of 407 Lincoln Road and Steve Witkoff, Alex Witkoff, Monroe Capital’s Theodore Koenig, and The Shore Club at 1901 Collins Avenue (SHVO, Witkoff, Monroe Capital)

A pair of major redevelopment projects in Miami Beach are up for consideration by the city’s Historic Preservation Board next week.

Michael Shvo, who is developing three office projects in Miami Beach, is seeking approval to redevelop the iconic clock office tower at 407 Lincoln Road. And a partnership between Witkoff and Monroe Capital wants authorization to obtain a demolition permit for a 20-story building at The Shore Club that was added in 2001.

407 Lincoln Road

407 Lincoln Road

New York-based Shvo, who leads his eponymous firm, hasn’t yet closed on the property, but is proposing to give the 13-story office tower a modernized facelift, according to a letter of intent filed with the city of Miami Beach. Completed in 1940, 407 Lincoln Road is among the tallest commercial buildings in the city. The current owner, EuroAmerican Group, acquired the property in 2003 from Key International. That sale price is not available in records.

Designed by Foster + Partners and Kobi Karp, 407 Lincoln Road’s update entails a complete renovation of the exterior that will transform the building’s facade from its current design. Renderings show a mostly glass tower with concrete elements. The digital clock at the top of the building will also be updated. In addition, Shvo plans to renovate the lobby, elevators and other common areas.

Shvo’s other development projects include a six-story office building on Washington Avenue, and a 250,000-square-foot office building on Alton Road, on a site that includes the former Epicure Gourmet Market & Café building.

Shvo is also redeveloping The Raleigh Hotel, which he purchased for $103 million in 2019.

The Shore Club

The Shore Club at 1901 Collins Avenue

Miami and New York-based Witkoff, led by Steve and Alex Witkoff, and Chicago-based Monroe, led by Theodore Koenig, want permission to tear down the 20-story building, a pool deck and cabanas that were added to the Shore Club in 2001. It then wants to obtain building permits to renovate the historic components of the Art Deco hotel, according to a letter of intent. The 2001 additions were designed by architect David Chipperfield. The Shore Club was first built in 1939.

Demolishing the Chipperfield elements first will shave about 11 months off the construction schedule, the letter states.

Witkoff and Monroe tapped Kobi Karp and Robert A.M. Stern Architects to design the new Shore Club, which is being rebranded as an Auberge luxury condo-hotel.

In May, the board approved the certificate of appropriateness for the entire redevelopment project, which includes two new additions.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    collins avenueHotelslincoln roadmiami beachMiami-Dade CountyMichael ShvoMonroe Capitalofficesshore clubShvoWitkoff

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Shoma Group’s Masoud Shojaee, Terra’s David Martin, and Shoma Group's Stephanie Shojaee along with an aerial view of the site at Fontainebleau Boulevard (Getty, Shoma Group, Terra, Google Maps)
    Terra, Shoma partner on rentals in Miami-Dade’s Fontainebleau
    Terra, Shoma partner on rentals in Miami-Dade’s Fontainebleau
    A photo illustration of CGI Merchant’s CEO Raoul Thomas and 1100 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami (left), 550 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables (middle) and 3480 Main Highway in Coconut Grove (right) (Getty, Google Maps, LoopNet)
    CGI Merchant allegedly owes vendors more than $200K: lawsuits
    CGI Merchant allegedly owes vendors more than $200K: lawsuits
    Alta principals Seth Wise and Joel Altman and rendering of Altra Kendall at 9501 Southwest 137th Avenue (Altman)
    Altman scores $75M construction loan for Kendall multifamily project
    Altman scores $75M construction loan for Kendall multifamily project
    Moishe Mana with Mana Wynwood (Getty, Google Maps)
    Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio
    Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio
    From left: Kimber's Leslie Edelman and developer Jules Trump along with a rendering of the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Trump Group, Facebook/USA Shooting)
    Kimber gunmaker buys Estates at Acqualina condo for $21M
    Kimber gunmaker buys Estates at Acqualina condo for $21M
    Z Capital’s James Zenni Jr. with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Eleventh Circuit Court)
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    From left: BH Group’s Isaac Toledano and Prologis' Hamid Moghadam (Getty, BH Group, Prologis, McDowell Housing Partners)
    Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion
    Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion
    Abraham “Abie” Hidary and Eddie Hidary and Hidrock's David Huke with a rendering of the project planned for 1700 Northeast 164th Street (LinkedIn, RevereCRE)
    Hidrock, Grupo Portland plan 400-unit rental tower in North Miami Beach
    Hidrock, Grupo Portland plan 400-unit rental tower in North Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.