A pair of major redevelopment projects in Miami Beach are up for consideration by the city’s Historic Preservation Board next week.

Michael Shvo, who is developing three office projects in Miami Beach, is seeking approval to redevelop the iconic clock office tower at 407 Lincoln Road. And a partnership between Witkoff and Monroe Capital wants authorization to obtain a demolition permit for a 20-story building at The Shore Club that was added in 2001.

407 Lincoln Road

New York-based Shvo, who leads his eponymous firm, hasn’t yet closed on the property, but is proposing to give the 13-story office tower a modernized facelift, according to a letter of intent filed with the city of Miami Beach. Completed in 1940, 407 Lincoln Road is among the tallest commercial buildings in the city. The current owner, EuroAmerican Group, acquired the property in 2003 from Key International. That sale price is not available in records.

Designed by Foster + Partners and Kobi Karp, 407 Lincoln Road’s update entails a complete renovation of the exterior that will transform the building’s facade from its current design. Renderings show a mostly glass tower with concrete elements. The digital clock at the top of the building will also be updated. In addition, Shvo plans to renovate the lobby, elevators and other common areas.

Shvo’s other development projects include a six-story office building on Washington Avenue, and a 250,000-square-foot office building on Alton Road, on a site that includes the former Epicure Gourmet Market & Café building.

Shvo is also redeveloping The Raleigh Hotel, which he purchased for $103 million in 2019.

The Shore Club

Miami and New York-based Witkoff, led by Steve and Alex Witkoff, and Chicago-based Monroe, led by Theodore Koenig, want permission to tear down the 20-story building, a pool deck and cabanas that were added to the Shore Club in 2001. It then wants to obtain building permits to renovate the historic components of the Art Deco hotel, according to a letter of intent. The 2001 additions were designed by architect David Chipperfield. The Shore Club was first built in 1939.

Demolishing the Chipperfield elements first will shave about 11 months off the construction schedule, the letter states.

Witkoff and Monroe tapped Kobi Karp and Robert A.M. Stern Architects to design the new Shore Club, which is being rebranded as an Auberge luxury condo-hotel.

In May, the board approved the certificate of appropriateness for the entire redevelopment project, which includes two new additions.