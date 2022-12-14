Open Menu

Chetrit revives $1B Miami River megaproject

Hospitality mogul David Grutman will handle food and beverage concepts

Miami /
Dec.December 14, 2022 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Chetrit and David Grutman with rendering of megaproject along the Miami River (LinkedIn, Groot Hospitality)

Michael Chetrit and David Grutman with rendering of megaproject along the Miami River (LinkedIn, Groot Hospitality, JORG, Getty)

The Chetrit Group is resuscitating plans for its $1 billion megaproject along the Miami River, and is tapping hospitality mogul David Grutman to run the food and beverage operations.

New York-based Chetrit secured approval in 2015 for the 4 million-square-foot phased project, planned for a 6.2-acre site south of the river between I-95 and Southwest Second Avenue. The development, dubbed the River District, is expected to include 1,600 residential units, 30,000 square feet of retail, a marina, parking and Class A office space.

Grutman, who is close with Michael Chetrit and the Chetrit family, said in a press release that his Groot Hospitality plans to incorporate versions of its existing concepts, as well as new ones, in the project’s residential, restaurant and entertainment spaces. Groot Hospitality’s existing nightclubs and restaurants in Miami and Miami Beach include LIV, Story, Komodo, Swan, the Goodtime Hotel, Papi Steak and Gekko.

The River District’s first phase calls for a 54-story rental tower and two retail buildings, and the next phase will be a 52-story luxury condo tower. Construction of the condo building is expected to begin next year and be delivered in 2026, according to the release.

The 378-unit condo tower will have studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Rockwell Group is designing the tower. Rockwell and IDDI are designing the rental building, and Kobi Karp is the overall project architect.

Douglas Elliman is leading sales of the condo building. Fortune International Group sued Chetrit two years ago for allegedly breaching its contract with the brokerage. The two settled in November of this year, court records show.

Read more

Bloomberg first reported the news of Grutman joining the project.

Chetrit paid nearly $91 million in 2014 to assemble the site at 501 Southwest Third Avenue.

The firm closed on a $310 million construction loan from Madison Realty Capital for the first two phases of the project in November of 2021. That same year, Chetrit secured a $15 million loan from Michael Dell’s MSD Partners, adding to previous financing it had secured.

In 2019, Chetrit bought out its former project partner, Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group, and secured a $55 million loan.

Chetrit has projects planned across South Florida. The family firm, led by brothers Joseph, Meyer, Jacob and Juda Chetrit, has also had its share of legal battles with its other properties. A judge recently ruled in favor of Chetrit’s lender, an affiliate of Safe Harbor Equity, in its foreclosure of the Tides South Beach hotel property, leaving Chetrit on the hook for more than $82 million. That ruling follows a separate lawsuit filed against Chetrit by a private equity investor who alleges he was cut out of the firm’s deal to redevelop the Hollywood Beach Resort.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brickellChetrit Groupcondo marketCondosDavid Grutmandouglas ellimanmiami rivermultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of the project with Adam America Real Estate’s Omri Sachs and Dvir Cohen-Hoshen and Stellar Communities’ Larry Baum (ODP Architects, Adam America)
    Adam America, Stellar plan apartments in Ojus
    Adam America, Stellar plan apartments in Ojus
    Location Ventures’ Rishi Kapoor, Florida East Coast Realty’s Tibor Hollo and a rendering of the project (Hamed Rodriguez Architects/Location Ventures)
    Location Ventures closes on $36M Coral Gables development site
    Location Ventures closes on $36M Coral Gables development site
    Related Companies' Steve Ross and Related Group's Jorge Perez (Getty)
    Related-party transactions: Where do Ross and Pérez go from here?
    Related-party transactions: Where do Ross and Pérez go from here?
    From left: Joseph Chetrit and Meyer Chetrit with the Tides hotel at 1220 Ocean Drive
    Judge approves foreclosure of Chetrit’s Tides hotel in Miami Beach
    Judge approves foreclosure of Chetrit’s Tides hotel in Miami Beach
    The Surf Club Four Seasons at 9001 - 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside (Condo.com)
    Surf Club Four Seasons tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Surf Club Four Seasons tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    A street view of the development site at 475 Northwest 36th Street in Wynwood Norte with Evolve Companies’ Joe McKinney and Mike Winstead Jr. (Google Maps, Evolve Companies)
    Evolve doubles down on apartment development in Wynwood Norte
    Evolve doubles down on apartment development in Wynwood Norte
    Michael George with 9001 Collins Avenue
    Retail mogul sells Surf Club Four Seasons condo for $21M
    Retail mogul sells Surf Club Four Seasons condo for $21M
    From left: Capital Square’s Louis Rogers and Whitson Huffman (buyers); Bell Partners’ Jon Bell and Lili Dunn (sellers); the Bell Parkland apartment complex at 5851 Holmberg Road in Parkland (Capital Square, Bell Partners, BellParkland.com)
    Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
    Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.