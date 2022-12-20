Open Menu

One Thousand Museum tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.7M to $18.3M

Dec.December 20, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
One Thousand Museum (One Thousand Museum)

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume rose slightly while the average sale price fell last week.

Condo sales totaled $99 million, barely higher than the $97.7 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price fell for the first time in several weeks, landing at $861,000. That compares with $913,000 the week prior.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.7 million to $18.3 million, compared with $1.5 million to $21 million the previous week.

One Thousand Museum took the top spot last week. Unit 5401 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami sold for $18.3 million. Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Elliman worked on both sides of the deal.

One Bal Harbour in Bal Harbour took second place with a $5.8 million sale. Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International Associates represented the seller for unit 808 at 10295 Collins Avenue. Elizabeth Rodriguez with The Keyes Company worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 11th to Dec. 17th:

Most expensive

1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 5401 | 598 days on the market | $18.3M | $1,984 psf | Listing agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Ellilman | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Ellilman

Least expensive

Williams Island 2600 Island Boulevard, unit 1802 | 208 days on the market | $1.7M | $531 psf | Listing agent: Joel Matus with Williams Island Realty | Buyer’s agent: Aaron Gurland with Syncopated Real Estate

Most days on market

1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 5401 | 598 days on the market | $18.3M | $1,984 psf | Listing agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Ellilman | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Ellilman

Fewest days on market

Santa Maria, 1643 Brickell Avenue, unit 2105 | 11 days on the market | $2.2M | $833 psf | Listing agent: Fabian Dominguez with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Maria Velez with Brown Harris Stevens

