Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume rose slightly while the average sale price fell last week.
Condo sales totaled $99 million, barely higher than the $97.7 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price fell for the first time in several weeks, landing at $861,000. That compares with $913,000 the week prior.
Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.7 million to $18.3 million, compared with $1.5 million to $21 million the previous week.
One Thousand Museum took the top spot last week. Unit 5401 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami sold for $18.3 million. Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Elliman worked on both sides of the deal.
One Bal Harbour in Bal Harbour took second place with a $5.8 million sale. Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International Associates represented the seller for unit 808 at 10295 Collins Avenue. Elizabeth Rodriguez with The Keyes Company worked with the buyer.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 11th to Dec. 17th:
Most expensive
1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 5401 | 598 days on the market | $18.3M | $1,984 psf | Listing agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Ellilman | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Ellilman
Least expensive
Williams Island 2600 Island Boulevard, unit 1802 | 208 days on the market | $1.7M | $531 psf | Listing agent: Joel Matus with Williams Island Realty | Buyer’s agent: Aaron Gurland with Syncopated Real Estate
Most days on market
Fewest days on market
Santa Maria, 1643 Brickell Avenue, unit 2105 | 11 days on the market | $2.2M | $833 psf | Listing agent: Fabian Dominguez with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Maria Velez with Brown Harris Stevens