Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume fell last week, while the average sale price rose.

Condo sales totaled $97.7 million, lower than the $119.8 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price continued to climb, as it has for several weeks, reaching $913,000. That compares with $754,000 the week prior.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $21 million, compared with $1.8 million to $9.4 million the previous week.

The Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club took the top spot last week. Unit S-607 at 9001 Collins Avenue in Surfside sold for $21 million. Nancy Batchelor with Compass had the listing, and Mark Kurkin with Beachfront Realty represented the buyer.

One Thousand Museum in Miami took second place with a $6.3 million sale. Heather McCabe with Beachfront Realty represented the seller for unit 1701 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard. Christopher Wands, with Douglas Elliman, worked with the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 4th to Dec. 10th:



Most expensive

9001 Collins Avenue, unit S-607 | 101 days on the market | $21M | $5,319 psf | Listing agent: Nancy Batchelor with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Mark Kurkin with Beachfront Realty

Least expensive

Millennium Tower Residences, 1425 Brickell Avenue, unit 63A | 54 days on the market | $1.5M | $998 psf | Listing agent: Jonathan Mann with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Myriam Hilali with BHHS EWM Realty

Most days on market

One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 1701 | 229 days on the market | $6.3M | $1,359 psf | Listing agent: Heather McCabe with Beachfront Realty | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman

Fewest days on market

Ritz-Carlton Residences, 15701 Collins Avenue, unit 2702 | 25 days on the market | $5.9M | $2,761 psf | Listing agent: Yuliya Kachko with Oceanfront Group | Buyer’s agent: Dana Lund with Engel & Völkers Coconut Grove