Surf Club Four Seasons tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.5M to $21M

Miami /
Dec.December 13, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
The Surf Club Four Seasons at 9001 - 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside (Condo.com)

The Surf Club Four Seasons at 9001 – 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside (Condo.com)

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume fell last week, while the average sale price rose.

Condo sales totaled $97.7 million, lower than the $119.8 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price continued to climb, as it has for several weeks, reaching $913,000. That compares with $754,000 the week prior.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $21 million, compared with $1.8 million to $9.4 million the previous week.

The Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club took the top spot last week. Unit S-607 at 9001 Collins Avenue in Surfside sold for $21 million. Nancy Batchelor with Compass had the listing, and Mark Kurkin with Beachfront Realty represented the buyer.

One Thousand Museum in Miami took second place with a $6.3 million sale. Heather McCabe with Beachfront Realty represented the seller for unit 1701 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard. Christopher Wands, with Douglas Elliman, worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 4th to Dec. 10th:

Most expensive

9001 Collins Avenue, unit S-607 | 101 days on the market | $21M | $5,319 psf | Listing agent: Nancy Batchelor with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Mark Kurkin with Beachfront Realty

Least expensive

Millennium Tower Residences, 1425 Brickell Avenue, unit 63A | 54 days on the market | $1.5M | $998 psf | Listing agent: Jonathan Mann with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Myriam Hilali with BHHS EWM Realty

Most days on market

One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 1701 | 229 days on the market | $6.3M | $1,359 psf | Listing agent: Heather McCabe with Beachfront Realty | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman

Fewest days on market

Ritz-Carlton Residences, 15701 Collins Avenue, unit 2702 | 25 days on the market | $5.9M | $2,761 psf | Listing agent: Yuliya Kachko with Oceanfront Group | Buyer’s agent: Dana Lund with Engel & Völkers Coconut Grove

