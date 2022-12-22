The wife of a Boston hedge fund founder sold her waterfront home on Miami Beach’s Allison Island for $13.3 million.

Records show Lori Sidman sold the house at 6330 Allison Road to Emre Balci, a portfolio manager with Roscommon Analytics. Roscommon is a Houston-based investment firm that specializes in energy commodity markets, according to its website.

Balci financed the purchase with a $10 million mortgage from JPMorgan Chase, records show.

Nancy Batchelor and Simone Weissman Stein of Compass’ Nancy Batchelor Team had the listing. Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman brought the buyer.

Sidman is married to Matthew Sidman, founder and chief investment officer of Boston-based hedge fund Three Bays Capital. He is the son of the late Edwin Sidman, former chairman of Boston-based real estate investment trust Beacon Properties Corporation. Matthew Sidman’s uncle, Alan Leventhal, is founder, chairman and CEO of Beacon Capital Partners and U.S. Ambassador to Denmark.

Matthew Sidman flipped an Allison Island home for $9.1 million last year, in partnership with Michelle Simkins.

Lori Sidman bought the Allison Road house for $7.4 million in 2020, records show. The 5,500-square-foot home, built in 1952, has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and one half-bathroom, according to property records. The 0.4-acre property has 75 feet of water frontage, a dock, jet ski lift, and saltwater pool, according to the listing. Sidman renovated the house, the listing shows.

Miami Beach’s Allison Island is a favorite enclave of the rich and famous. Last month, Grammy-winning rapper Future bought a waterfront home for $16.3 million.

Lil Wayne, on the other hand, is bowing out of the island. In September, the rapper listed his waterfront mansion for $29.5 million.

In August, spec developer Todd Glaser and his partners, Scott Robins and Jonathan Fryd, bought a lot on the island for $7.9 million, a steep discount from the original $14.5 million asking price. Glaser, Robins and Fryd plan to build a spec home.