Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M

French insurance broker sold Allison Island home to Future

Miami /
Nov.November 02, 2022 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Future with waterfront Miami Beach home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Life is good for award-winning rapper Future, who bought a modern waterfront Miami Beach home for $16.3 million, The Real Deal has learned.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, bought the 7,250-square-foot, seven-bedroom house at 6493 Allison Road, according to sources. Laurent and Pascale Ouazana sold the property. Laurent Ouazana was CEO of Entoria, one of the largest insurance brokers in France, and is now a board member, according to LinkedIn.

Future, who has won Grammy and BET Awards, bought the Allison Island compound at an 18 percent discount off the $19.9 million asking price, according to the listing. He recently sold the publishing rights to his catalog to the investment firm Influence Media Partners in a deal valued in the “high eight figures,” Variety reported in September.

Jordan Karp

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the Ouazanas, while Jordan Karp of Jordan Karp LLC represented Future. Goldentayer and Karp both declined to comment on the deal.

The sale was recorded on the Multiple Listing Service Wednesday evening.

Developed in 2020, the property includes staff quarters and a detached guest house, a pool and cabana, 75 feet of water frontage, and a three-car garage.

The Ouazanas paid $12.5 million in 2020 for the property, which was part of a double lot. The couple sold the other lot at 6505 Allison Road to developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners Scott Robins and Jonathan Fryd for $7.9 million. They’re planning to build a 10,000-square-foot mid-century modern style mansion on the site. Goldentayer brokered that deal as well.

Dina Goldentayer (Douglas Elliman)

The Ouazanas moved to Fort Lauderdale, where they paid $9.7 million in September for a new home and adjacent lot in the Enclave at Coral Ridge Country Club community. Goldentayer represented them in their purchase.

Recently, Grammy Award winning rapper Lil Wayne listed his nearly 11,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million with Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman. Spec home developer Laurent Harrari built the mansion in 2017.

Though sales have slowed in Miami Beach and across South Florida this year, buyers are still setting neighborhood price records with their deals. French rapper Booba sold his Miami Beach home to Komodo and Gekko investor Nick Smith for $6.1 million in October.

Also last month, Steve Walbroehl, the co-founder of Miami-based blockchain security startup Halborn, bought a non-waterfront home in Miami Beach’s Lakeview for $8.6 million, setting a price record for dry properties in the neighborhood.




