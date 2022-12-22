Open Menu

Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers

Pair of 26-story buildings will be tallest along the city’s oceanfront

Miami /
Dec.December 22, 2022 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kolter Urban’s Bob Vail with rendering of Selene Oceanfront Residences (Kolter Urban)

Kolter Urban’s Bob Vail with rendering of Selene Oceanfront Residences (Kolter Urban)

Kolter Urban started building Selene Oceanfront Residences, after scoring a $240 million construction loan for the pair of condominium towers that will be the tallest along Fort Lauderdale’s oceanfront.

The firm is developing the 26-story buildings, with 194 units combined, at 3000 Alhambra Street. Wells Fargo, as an administrative agent for several lenders, boosted a $17.4 million mortgage on the property by $222.6 million, records show.

Kolter Urban launched sales of Selene last year after obtaining final city commission approval for the project in 2020. The 300-foot tall towers will include nearly 6,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, according to the project’s website. Kobi Karp is the architect.

Led by Bob Vail, Kolter Urban is the condo development arm of Delray Beach-based Kolter Group. The parent company also has subsidiaries focused on single-family homes, multifamily and hospitality, according to its website. Bobby Julien is CEO of Kolter Group.

The firm’s homebuilding division has projects in south Miami-Dade County and on a closed golf course in West Palm Beach.

Kolter paid $17.2 million a year ago for a 41-acre single-family home development site at 202 Northeast 18th Avenue in Homestead. Kolter also plans the 563-townhouse Antillia community on 45.8 acres of land it owns on the northeast corner of Southwest 360th Street and 180th Avenue in south Miami-Dade.

In July, Kolter Land dropped $36.9 million for a 57.3-acre shuttered golf course on the northeast corner of Okeechobee Boulevard and North Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach, with plans for a new residential community.

In Fort Lauderdale, developers have largely focused on inland areas such as the Flagler Village and the Historic Sistrunk District, but Kolter is not alone in building close to the beach.

In October, Rishi Kapoor’s Coral Gables-based Location Ventures launched sales of 65 condos at the city’s first Edition Residences-branded project. The pair of 11-story buildings are planned for 551 Bayshore Drive in Fort Lauderdale.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countycondo marketCondosconstruction loansFort LauderdaleKolter

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: PMG's Kevin Maloney with Waldorf Astoria Miami, Related's Stephen Ross with One Brickell City Centre, Hyatt Hotels’ Mark Hoplamazian with Miami Riverbridge, and JDS Development's Michael Stern and 888
    “Gotta go up”: Mapping the supertalls on tap in Miami
    “Gotta go up”: Mapping the supertalls on tap in Miami
    Miky Grendene (YouTube)
    Watch: Casa Tua founder on hospitality-branded developments, partnering with Fortune and barefoot luxury
    Watch: Casa Tua founder on hospitality-branded developments, partnering with Fortune and barefoot luxury
    Todd Nepola and photos of Oakland Shopping Center Lakes Medical Center (Current Capital Management)
    Todd Nepola pays $24M for Lauderdale Lakes shopping centers
    Todd Nepola pays $24M for Lauderdale Lakes shopping centers
    1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami with Moisey Uretsky (Google Maps, Getty)
    Tech mogul buys One Thousand Museum penthouse for $18M
    Tech mogul buys One Thousand Museum penthouse for $18M
    Camilo Miguel, Jr., Edgardo Defortuna, Carlos Rosso and Jorge Perez with a rendering of the Casamar Pickleball Court (LinkedIn, Wikipedia, Dragon Global, Standard Residences)
    New ‘it’ amenity at South Florida luxury condos? Pickleball courts
    New ‘it’ amenity at South Florida luxury condos? Pickleball courts
    From left: Kushner Companies' Nicole Kushner Meyer, Aimco’s Wes Powell, Kushner Companies' Charles Kushner (sellers), Woodfield Development's Todd Jacobus and Greg Bonifield (buyers) along with a rendering of the planned multifamily tower at 520 West Broward Boulevard (Getty, Woodfield Development, LinkedIn/Nicole Kushner Meyer, Kushner Companies, Spina O'Rourke + Partners)
    Kushner, Aimco sell piece of Fort Lauderdale assemblage
    Kushner, Aimco sell piece of Fort Lauderdale assemblage
    Wanxiang America Real Estate's Larry Krueger and 1100 South Flagler Drive (Wanxiang America, Douglas Elliman)
    Wanxiang’s real estate arm sells Bristol condo in West Palm for $12M
    Wanxiang’s real estate arm sells Bristol condo in West Palm for $12M
    One Thousand Museum (One Thousand Museum)
    One Thousand Museum tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    One Thousand Museum tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.