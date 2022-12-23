Pinecrest mansion sells for record $10M

A fintech executive sold a mansion in Pinecrest for $10.3 million, marking a record price for the village, The Real Deal has learned.

Jesse and Karen Alvarez sold the home at 6155 Southwest 106th Street, according to a spokesperson for Compass. The deed has yet to be recorded, and the buyer is unknown.

Jesse Alvarez is a sales director with Fidelity National Information Services, a fintech services company headquartered in Jacksonville. It is the largest payments processor in the world.

Compass agent Jo-Ann Forster had the listing, and Compass brokers Jose Nicolas and Angel Nicolas brought the buyer. Angel Nicolas declined to comment on the identity of the buyer, but said the buyer works in tech.

Records show the Alvarezes bought the 1-acre property for $1.3 million in 2017. They demolished the existing home and built a 9,600-square-foot mansion that was completed last year, according to records.

The home has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, property records show. The property includes a 75-foot pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana, and home theater, according to the listing. The primary bedroom alone spans 1,300 square feet, the listing shows.

Angel Nicolas pointed to a lack of inventory, as well as the modern design and functionality of the home as reasons it garnered such a high price.

“It was a fair market value sale,” he said.

Pinecrest attracts its fair share of big name residents.

Citadel’s chief workplace officer Scott Hazard, who is a former Google executive, bought a home in Pinecrest for $6.5 million in August. The sellers had purchased the house for $3.4 million the year prior.

In April, a top Miami-based breast cancer surgeon sold his home for $5.7 million.

In September of last year, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler sold his Pinecrest mansion for $7.1 million to a venture capitalist.