The billionaire owner of the New England Patriots scored a penthouse in Palm Beach for $23.8 million, a town record for condo sales.

Robert Kraft and his wife, Dana, bought unit E4B at the oceanfront Leverett House building, at 110 Sunset Avenue, property records show. The estate of the late Erving and Joyce Wolf sold the penthouse. Erving, who died in 2018, was in the oil and gas industry, and his wife died in August of this year. The Wolfs were major art collectors, and endowed The Erving and Joyce Wolf Gallery at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kraft purchased the Palm Beach unit via the Delaware entity Leverett House PB LLC. The 5,000-square-foot unit has four bedrooms, five and half bathrooms, and a 1,300-square-foot terrace, according to the listing and property records. The building was constructed in 1982.

Dana Koch and Paulette Koch of the Corcoran Group represented the seller. Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented the Krafts.

Kraft is worth about $10.6 billion, according to Forbes. He’s chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, his holding company that owns the NFL team, Gillette Stadium, Rand-Whitney Group, International Forest Products and other investments.

In 2021, he bought ex-HFZ Capital executive Nir Meir’s Hamptons home for $43 million.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the condo sale.

It hit the market in September for $26.5 million, marking the most expensive condo listing in Palm Beach. It was recently renovated by architect Maya Lin, the Wolfs’ daughter-in-law.

The Wolfs paid $6 million for the unit in 2000. They acquired it from TJ Maxx and BJ’s Wholesale Club co-founder Burton Stern, who died in 2019.

Kraft made headlines in 2019 when he was charged with solicitation, as part of an investigation into massage parlors in Jupiter. The charges were dropped a year later.