Bahamian casino magnate Sebastian Bastian sold his waterfront Venetian Islands house in Miami Beach for $28.3 million.

Records show Diamond Seafront Group LLC, a Florida entity managed by Bastian, sold the home at 830 West Dilido Drive to a trust named for the address. Miami attorney Mark S. Meland signed on behalf of the trust. The true buyer is unknown.

Bastian is CEO of Island Luck, one of the Bahamas’ largest online casino, lottery and sports book lounge. In March, he was named ambassador to the Central American Integration System on behalf of the Bahamas, according to Eyewitness News Bahamas.

Chad Carroll and Eli Faitelson of the Carroll Group of Compass represented the seller of the Di Lido Island home. Jaime Blatt of the Inside Network brought the buyer. The agents declined to comment on the deal.

Bastian bought the 0.3-acre property for $7.8 million in 2019, records show. He demolished the existing home that year, and commissioned DOMO Architecture + Design to draw plans for the nearly 6,400-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom, two half-bathroom house. Construction was completed in 2021, according to property records. The home spans three stories and includes a pool and spa, according to the project profile by developer Todd Glaser.

This sale marks a recent high for waterfront prices on the Venetian Islands. The island neighborhood has proven popular over the past three years, with pandemic migration boosting demand and prices for luxury waterfront properties.

Last month, a cybersecurity chief bought a house for $26 million from homebuilder Barry Brodsky, who bought the property for $10 million the year prior.

The estate of the late retail mogul who founded Topshop sold his Venetian Islands estate for $15 million in an off-market deal in November.

Also in November, famed crime writer and Pulitzer-winning journalist Edna Buchanan sold her Venetian Islands home for $12 million.