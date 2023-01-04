Open Menu

Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $900K to $7.3M

Miami /
Jan.January 04, 2023 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles at 15701 Collins Ave Suite 4401 in Sunny Isles Beach (Google Maps)

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume tumbled in the final week of the year.

Condo sales totaled $45.8 million, a sharp decline from the $91.1 million in sales from the week prior. Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $900,000 to $7.3 million, compared with $1 million to $18 million the previous week.

Ritz-Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles Beach had the priciest sale last week. Unit 3805 at 15701 Collins Avenue went for $7.3 million. Chad Carroll had the listing, and Brian Judge represented the seller. Both agents are with Compass Florida.

L’Atelier Condo in Miami Beach took second place with a $4.5 million sale. Ron Laviv with One Sotheby’s International Realty worked both sides of the deal for unit 601 at 6901 Collins Avenue.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 25th to Dec. 31st:

(Condo.com)

(Condo.com)

Most expensive

Ritz-Carlton Residences, 15701 Collins Avenue, unit 3805 | 28 days on the market | $7.3M | $2,278 psf | Listing agent: Chad Carroll with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Brian Judge with Compass Florida

Least expensive

The Harbour, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 1207 | 385 days on the market | $900K | $578 psf | Listing agent: Simy Chocron Morely with Citadel Realty | Buyer’s agent: Gustavo Gambino with Gambino Real Estate

The Floridian, 650 West Avenue, unit 3012 | 1 day on the market | $900K | $785 psf | Listing agent: Dimitri Voncini with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Dimitri Voncini with Compass Florida

Most days on market

The Harbour, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 1207 | 385 days on the market | $900K | $578 psf | Listing agent: Simy Chocron Morely with Citadel Realty | Buyer’s agent: Gustavo Gambino with Gambino Real Estate

Fewest days on market

The Floridian, 650 West Avenue, unit 3012 | 1 day on the market | $900K | $785 psf | Listing agent: Dimitri Voncini with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Dimitri Voncini with Compass Florida




