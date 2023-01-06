Open Menu

Tech entrepreneur sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $25M

SEC charged seller Eric Dalius in $164M alleged Ponzi scheme in 2018

Miami /
Jan.January 06, 2023 04:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Kimberly and Eric J. Dalius with 3114 North Bay Road

Kimberly and Eric J. Dalius with 3114 North Bay Road (Eric J. Dalius, Getty, Mental Minutes, Legendary Productions)

A tech entrepreneur sold a waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $24.8 million — five years after it was cited in an alleged Ponzi scheme case, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Records show Eric J. Dalius and his wife Kimberly Dalius sold the home at 3114 North Bay Road in Miami Beach to Homesweethome Trust, with Emily Johnson signing as trustee.

Dina Goldentayer and Julian Cohen of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Daniel Rosa of Gary Hennes Realtors brought the buyer. Goldentayer and Cohen declined to comment.

(Legendary Productions)

Eric Dalius is executive chairman of MuzicSwipe, a music and content discovery app, according to his Twitter. Prior to MuzicSwipe, Dalius operated a portfolio of shopping reward companies under the umbrella of Saivian. The service promised members cash back rewards for shopping. The SEC filed civil charges against Dalius in 2018, alleging he perpetrated Ponzi and pyramid scheme frauds as the head of Saivian.

According to SEC filings, Dalius converted $164 million in Bitcoin from customer deposits into cash.

“Dalius used most of the Saivian victims’ money to fund a lavish and luxurious lifestyle for himself and his family,” one filing states. Those “lavish” purchases include the North Bay Road mansion, as well as a Manhattan townhouse he bought for $10.3 million, a Lamborghini worth almost $500,000, a Bahamas vacation for $181,000, private jet travel and sports tickets, according to the document.

(Legendary Productions)

Dalius and his wife bought the North Bay Road home for $16.5 million in 2017, records show. The 9,300-square-foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was built in 2016 on 0.5 acres, according to property records. The property includes a 103-foot-long pool, massage pavilion, outdoor kitchen, and 100 feet of waterfront with a dock and boat lift, the listing shows.

North Bay Road, one of the most coveted addresses in Miami Beach, has maintained strong pricing, even as the market has cooled from its peak pandemic frenzy.

(Legendary Productions)

This week, Wayne Boich paid $11.6 million for a waterfront teardown next door to his North Bay Road estate. In November, hedge funder Michael Murr and his wife, Eva, sold their waterfront home for $36 million in an off-market deal.

On the non-waterfront side of the road, a retail heir sold a house for $8.4 million in October.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.