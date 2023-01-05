Open Menu

Wayne Boich buys waterfront teardown next to his Miami Beach estate

Boich hasn’t decided if he will keep or sell home he plans to build on the property

Miami /
Jan.January 05, 2023 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Wayne Boich with 4646 and 4700 North Bay Road (Google Maps, Getty)

Wayne Boich with 4646 and 4700 North Bay Road (Google Maps, Getty)

Developer Wayne Boich, who made his fortune in the coal mining industry, paid $11.6 million for a waterfront teardown next to his Miami Beach estate, The Real Deal has learned.

Boich, CEO of Miami Beach-based Boich Investment G

roup, acquired the 4,485-square-foot house at 4646 North Bay Road on Thursday, a source familiar with the deal told TRD. Property records show Tamara Nixon sold the home.

The house, built in 1942, sits on an 11,000-square-foot lot. Boich, who acquired the property via his 4646 North Bay Road LLC, plans to demolish the house and build a single-family home, the source said. Boich hasn’t decided whether he will keep the planned home or sell it.

Newer or renovated homes on North Bay Road continue to trade at high prices, though some sellers are pushing the market’s limits with sky-high listings.

In November, hedge funder Michael Murr and his wife, Eva, sold their waterfront mansion at 5760 North Bay Road for $36 million in an off-market deal. Among recent listings, the under-construction waterfront spec mansion at 4736 North Bay Road hit the market for $80 million, and Marcelo Claure is looking to sell his waterfront lot at 5212 North Bay Road for nearly $40 million.

Boich owns the 15,000-square-foot mansion at 4700 North Bay Road, which includes a pool, dock and tennis court. Todd Michael Glaser completed the estate in 2014. With his acquisition of the house next door, he now controls 1.5 contiguous waterfront acres on North Bay Road.

Also in Miami Beach, Boich is leading the development of a five-story office and restaurant project in Sunset Harbour. His investors in the 1920 Alton Road site include SL Green’s Andrew Mathias and Related Companies’ Bruce Beal Jr., who own equal shares of the project.

Boich Investment Group invests in multifamily, hotels and other commercial properties in the U.S., according to its website. It also has stakes in emergency, finance, telecom and tech firms. Since he joined the family firm in the late 1990s, Boich expanded the company’s coal mining operations and developed Signal Peak Energy, a coal mine in Montana, into one of the biggest American exporters of thermal coal to Asia, according to Boich Investment Group’s website.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesmiami beachMiami-Dade Countynorth bay roadwaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Attorney David Gersten and Judge Beatrice Butchko along with an aerial view of the Hammocks (Getty, LinkedIn/David Gersten, Twitter/Beatrice Butchko, Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida)
    After the arrests: What’s next for Hammocks HOA?
    After the arrests: What’s next for Hammocks HOA?
    Alden Global Capital's Randy Smith with 150 El Vedado Road
    Alden Global Capital co-founder sells Palm Beach home for $23M
    Alden Global Capital co-founder sells Palm Beach home for $23M
    Rendering of One River Point with KAR Properties' Shahab Karmely and Fortune International Group's Edgardo Defortuna (One River Point, KAR Properties, Fortune International Group)
    Fortune, KAR score financing for One River Point condo tower
    Fortune, KAR score financing for One River Point condo tower
    From left: Ares Management’s co-founders Antony Ressler and Michael Arougheti along with an aerial view of Ares' newly-acquired 52 acres of land on the northwest corner of Northwest 154th Street and West 40th Avenue in Hialeah (Getty, Vizzda)
    Ares pays $111M for warehouse dev site in Hialeah
    Ares pays $111M for warehouse dev site in Hialeah
    From top (L-R): David Siddons, Dina Goldentayer, Ashley Cusack, Bill Hernandez, Julian Johnston, Jill Hertzberg, Riley Smith, Chad Carroll, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder, Tal & Oren Alexander (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    Back to reality for Miami’s top residential brokers
    Back to reality for Miami’s top residential brokers
    From left: Jorge and Jon Paul Pérez with 444 Brickell Tower (Getty, Related)
    Related scores $164M construction loan for Brickell apartment tower
    Related scores $164M construction loan for Brickell apartment tower
    William Wiener with 432 Northeast 27th Street
    Coral Gables investor adds another dev site to Edgewater portfolio
    Coral Gables investor adds another dev site to Edgewater portfolio
    A photo illustration of B Group Capital Management CEO Sebastian Barbagallo and the property at 7880 Biscayne Boulevard (left), as well as a rendering of the originally-planned Triton Center (right) (Getty, Google Maps, B Group Capital Management, Triton Center)
    B Group bids $102M for 20 acres in Miami’s Upper Eastside
    B Group bids $102M for 20 acres in Miami’s Upper Eastside
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.