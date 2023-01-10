Swire Properties wants to add one more supertall to its pipeline of projects in Miami.

The real estate arm of the Hong Kong-based firm is proposing a two-tower development on Brickell Key, a man-made island that connects to Brickell, according to filings with the Federal Aviation Association. The buildings would rise on the waterfront site of the existing Mandarin Oriental hotel at 500 Brickell Key Avenue and the adjacent park.

Swire declined to comment on its plans or timeline. The Next Miami first reported the proposal.

Swire Properties acquired and developed over the last several decades much of Brickell Key, which was previously called Claughton Island. The 44-acre island was created from two islands that were a result of Henry Flagler having a deep channel dug from the mouth of the Miami River. It’s now home to a number of condo towers, the Courvoisier Centre office complex and other properties. Kieran Bowers has led Swire Properties since 2017.

It’s unclear if the proposed towers would be office, residential or hospitality, but the 1,049-foot tall building planned for the park site would add to a short list of supertalls in the pipeline in South Florida. The shorter 700-foot tall building would be built on the Mandarin property.

Miami’s first supertall, the planned Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences, is under construction at 300 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. PMG, Greybrook, Mohari Hospitality, S2 Development and Hilton are developing the hotel and condo project.

Swire, which owns a majority stake in the existing 20-story, 326-key Mandarin Oriental hotel, has considered redeveloping it for years, sources have told The Real Deal. The hotel was built in 2000. The park property marks the last undeveloped waterfront lot on the island. Together with the Mandarin, the sites total more than 5 acres.

Swire’s most recent project in Miami is Brickell City Centre, a $1 billion-plus mixed-use development with retail, offices, a hotel and condos. The developer is teaming with Steve Ross’ Related Companies to build a supertall office tower as part of the next phase of Brickell City Centre.

In September, Swire and Related secured approval for larger floor plates, aimed at attracting top tenants to the planned office tower, to be dubbed One Brickell City Centre. The 1,000-foot tower, planned for 700 Brickell Avenue and 799 Brickell Avenue, will mark the tallest commercial high-rise in Florida and one of the tallest buildings in the state.

In 2021, Swire sold the 352-key East, Miami hotel at Brickell City Centre for about $174 million, or about $500,000 per room.